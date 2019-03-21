Friday's gossip: Eriksen, Alaba, Anderson, Higuain, Neymar, Icardi, Dybala

Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen, 27, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. (Talksport)

Bayern Munich full-back David Alaba, 26, has revealed he was a boyhood Arsenal fan as he hinted he could be interested by a move away from the Allianz Arena. (Bild via Daily Mail)

West Ham winger Felipe Anderson, 25, is Real Madrid's £65m fall-back option if they fail to attract first-choice target Eden Hazard from Chelsea. (Sky Sports)

AC Milan have opened talks with Cagliari for their highly-rated midfielder Nicolo Barella, 22. (Sky Italia via Sempre Milan)

Chelsea are considering ending Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain's loan deal at the end of the season, meaning the 31-year-old would return to Juventus. (Marca)

A Real Madrid move for Paris St-Germain attacker Neymar, 27, could set in train a series of moves including Juventus striker Paulo Dybala, 25, heading to Atletico Madrid. (Calcio Mercato)

Manchester City are hoping to sign Benfica's 16-year-old attacking midfielder Ronaldo Camara. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United are weighing up a move for the Sporting Lisbon captain and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 24. (Star - via Manchester Evening News)

Inter are ready to rival Everton for Barcelona and Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes. The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Goodison Park. (Sport)

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi could leave the San Siro for £43.4m with Real Madrid and Juventus both interested in the 26-year-old. (Marca)

Liverpool will not cut short German goalkeeper Loris Karius' loan spell at Besiktas and recall the 25-year-old to Anfield. (Mirror)

The Reds will not spend huge amounts in the summer transfer window. (Liverpool Echo)

The agent of Inter Milan's Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar, 24, has claimed both Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in signing his client. (Goal)

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola travels to see the club's owner Sheikh Mansour and shows him videos of a transfer target to get the green light to make a big-money signing. (Goal)

Fenerbahce are hoping to take Leicester City's Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu, 22, back to Turkey on loan next season. (Leicester Mercury)