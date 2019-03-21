Ryan Giggs hopes Wales score more 'Fergie time' goals

Manchester United players celebrate after injury time goals from Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won them the Champions League trophy and subsequently the treble in 1999

Ryan Giggs hopes Wales develop a habit of scoring in "Fergie time" as they bid for Euro 2020 qualification.

Ben Woodburn's injury-time winner against Trinidad and Tobago was the second time in three games Wales scored in the 89th minute or beyond.

Manchester United specialised in late goals under Sir Alex Ferguson - most famously in the 1999 European cup final against Bayern Munich.

Now Giggs hopes his former manager's magic rubs off on his side.

"That's a nice habit to have and that's what I said to the players," he said.

"Once you have that trait it doesn't leave you.

"You know it, and the opposition know it as well, that you are a team that can score late."

Ben Woodburn's late goal gave Ryan Giggs a fourth win from 10 matches as manager

Wales begin their qualifying campaign on Sunday when they host Slovakia at Cardiff City Stadium, and Giggs is confident Aaron Ramsey will be fit after a thigh injury.

The Arsenal midfielder sat out of Wednesday's international friendly against Trinidad and Tobago in Wrexham alongside Gareth Bale.

"We've got a few bumps and bruises but then we have Friday and Saturday to prepare for the game," Giggs said.

"Aaron's injury is coming along nicely, we just have to monitor that. Everyone else is good."

Wales beat Slovakia 2-1 at Euro 2016 at the start of their run to the semi-finals in France.

Slovakia are ranked 10 places below Wales in 29th and start the Euro 2020 qualifiers after a disappointing Nations League campaign which saw them relegated from League B.

"They have had two or three retiring but they are a good team and probably the nearest rivals to us," Giggs said.

"It's big game, but this is one of the big reasons why I was so excited to take the job.

"I wanted to be a part of a qualifying campaign and now we get that chance."