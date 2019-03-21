First Half ends, England U21 1, Poland U21 1.
England U21 v Poland U21
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
England U21
- 13Gunn
- 2Kenny
- 5Tomori
- 6Kelly
- 3Dasilva
- 8Maddison
- 4Dowell
- 10Foden
- 7Lookman
- 9Calvert-Lewin
- 11Nelson
Substitutes
- 14Davies
- 15Fry
- 16Clarke-Salter
- 17Walker-Peters
- 18Barnes
- 19R Sessegnon
- 20Solanke
- 21Gray
- 22Woodman
- 24Choudhury
- 25Konsa
Poland U21
- 12Grabara
- 5Fila
- 3Wieteska
- 2Bielik
- 20Stolarski
- 8Piotrowski
- 16Dziczek
- 17Kapustka
- 23Michalak
- 11Buksa
- 10Szymanski
Substitutes
- 1Dragowski
- 6Gaska
- 7Jozwiak
- 9Swiderski
- 13Wdowiak
- 14Zawada
- 15Jonczy
- 18Tomczyk
- 19Jagiello
- 21Labojko
- 22Loska
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Krystian Bielik (Poland U21) because of an injury.
Corner, Poland U21. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.
Attempt blocked. Sebastian Szymanski (Poland U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patryk Dziczek.
Offside, England U21. James Maddison tries a through ball, but Ademola Lookman is caught offside.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bartosz Kapustka (Poland U21).
Corner, Poland U21. Conceded by Kieran Dowell.
Foul by Jay Dasilva (England U21).
Konrad Michalak (Poland U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, England U21. James Maddison tries a through ball, but Jonjoe Kenny is caught offside.
Foul by Jonjoe Kenny (England U21).
Sebastian Szymanski (Poland U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Konrad Michalak.
Goal!
Goal! England U21 1, Poland U21 1. Sebastian Szymanski (Poland U21) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Foul by Ademola Lookman (England U21).
Bartosz Kapustka (Poland U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Fikayo Tomori (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Phil Foden.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Pawel Stolarski.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Krystian Bielik.
Foul by Reiss Nelson (England U21).
Konrad Michalak (Poland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Pawel Stolarski.
Offside, England U21. Dominic Calvert-Lewin tries a through ball, but Ademola Lookman is caught offside.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Kamil Grabara.
Attempt saved. Jonjoe Kenny (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kieran Dowell.
Attempt missed. Lloyd Kelly (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Kieran Dowell (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Buksa (Poland U21).
Foul by James Maddison (England U21).
Patryk Dziczek (Poland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Reiss Nelson (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Phil Foden.
Attempt missed. Phil Foden (England U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ademola Lookman.
Goal!
Goal! England U21 1, Poland U21 0. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Reiss Nelson.
Foul by Ademola Lookman (England U21).
Pawel Stolarski (Poland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jay Dasilva (England U21).
Konrad Michalak (Poland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Phil Foden with a through ball.