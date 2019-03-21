Offside, Russia. Yuri Zhirkov tries a through ball, but Artem Dzyuba is caught offside.
Belgium v Russia
Line-ups
Belgium
- 1Courtois
- 2Alderweireld
- 20Boyata
- 5Vertonghen
- 21Castagne
- 8Tielemans
- 6Dendoncker
- 16T Hazard
- 14Mertens
- 10E Hazard
- 23Batshuayi
Substitutes
- 3Vermaelen
- 4Denayer
- 7Vanaken
- 9Benteke
- 11Carrasco
- 12Mignolet
- 13Casteels
- 15Mechele
- 17Origi
- 18Januzaj
- 19Praet
- 22Chadli
Russia
- 1Alvim Marinato
- 2Figueira Fernandes
- 3Nababkin
- 13Kudryashov
- 14Dzhikiya
- 18Zhirkov
- 19Akhmetov
- 17Golovin
- 7Kuzyaev
- 6Cheryshev
- 22Dzyuba
Substitutes
- 4Belyaev
- 5Semenov
- 8Gazinskiy
- 9Smolov
- 10Chalov
- 11An Miranchuk
- 12Lunev
- 15Al Miranchuk
- 16Shunin
- 20Ignatjev
- 21Ozdoev
- 23Schennikov
- Referee:
- Ovidiu Hategan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Timothy Castagne (Belgium).
Fedor Kudryashov (Russia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Timothy Castagne (Belgium).
Yuri Zhirkov (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a cross.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Mario Fernandes.
Foul by Kirill Nababkin (Russia).
Eden Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Belgium. Jan Vertonghen tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
Dries Mertens (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandr Golovin (Russia).
Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jan Vertonghen following a corner.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Guilherme.
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Attempt missed. Artem Dzyuba (Russia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Denis Cheryshev with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.