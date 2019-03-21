European Championship Qualifying
Belgium0Russia0

Belgium v Russia

Line-ups

Belgium

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 20Boyata
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 21Castagne
  • 8Tielemans
  • 6Dendoncker
  • 16T Hazard
  • 14Mertens
  • 10E Hazard
  • 23Batshuayi

Substitutes

  • 3Vermaelen
  • 4Denayer
  • 7Vanaken
  • 9Benteke
  • 11Carrasco
  • 12Mignolet
  • 13Casteels
  • 15Mechele
  • 17Origi
  • 18Januzaj
  • 19Praet
  • 22Chadli

Russia

  • 1Alvim Marinato
  • 2Figueira Fernandes
  • 3Nababkin
  • 13Kudryashov
  • 14Dzhikiya
  • 18Zhirkov
  • 19Akhmetov
  • 17Golovin
  • 7Kuzyaev
  • 6Cheryshev
  • 22Dzyuba

Substitutes

  • 4Belyaev
  • 5Semenov
  • 8Gazinskiy
  • 9Smolov
  • 10Chalov
  • 11An Miranchuk
  • 12Lunev
  • 15Al Miranchuk
  • 16Shunin
  • 20Ignatjev
  • 21Ozdoev
  • 23Schennikov
Referee:
Ovidiu Hategan

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamRussia
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Offside, Russia. Yuri Zhirkov tries a through ball, but Artem Dzyuba is caught offside.

Foul by Timothy Castagne (Belgium).

Fedor Kudryashov (Russia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Timothy Castagne (Belgium).

Yuri Zhirkov (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a cross.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Mario Fernandes.

Foul by Kirill Nababkin (Russia).

Eden Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Belgium. Jan Vertonghen tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.

Dries Mertens (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleksandr Golovin (Russia).

Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jan Vertonghen following a corner.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Guilherme.

Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Attempt missed. Artem Dzyuba (Russia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Denis Cheryshev with a cross.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 21st March 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Czech Rep00000000
3England00000000
4Kosovo00000000
5Montenegro00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lithuania00000000
2Luxembourg00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Serbia00000000
5Ukraine00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11001013
2Estonia10100001
3Northern Ireland10100001
4Germany00000000
5Belarus100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark00000000
2Georgia00000000
3Gibraltar00000000
4R. of Ireland00000000
5Switzerland00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan10100001
2Croatia10100001
3Hungary10100001
4Slovakia10100001
5Wales00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Malta00000000
3Norway00000000
4Romania00000000
5Spain00000000
6Sweden00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria10100001
2Israel10100001
3Latvia10100001
4Macedonia10100001
5Poland10100001
6Slovenia10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Andorra00000000
3France00000000
4Iceland00000000
5Moldova00000000
6Turkey00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cyprus11005053
2Kazakhstan11003033
3Belgium10100001
4Russia10100001
5Scotland100103-30
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Bos-Herze00000000
3Finland00000000
4Greece00000000
5Italy00000000
6Liechtenstein00000000
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories