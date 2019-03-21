European Championship Qualifying
Netherlands4Belarus0

Netherlands v Belarus

Line-ups

Netherlands

  • 1Cillessen
  • 22DumfriesSubstituted forTeteat 68'minutesSubstituted forat 70'minutes
  • 3de Ligt
  • 4van Dijk
  • 17Blind
  • 15de RoonBooked at 34minsSubstituted forPröpperat 45'minutes
  • 21de Jong
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 9BabelSubstituted forPromesat 59'minutes
  • 10Depay

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 5Aké
  • 6Pröpper
  • 11Promes
  • 12van Aanholt
  • 13Zoet
  • 14Berghuis
  • 16Strootman
  • 18Vilhena
  • 19de Jong
  • 20van de Beek
  • 23Bizot

Belarus

  • 16Gorbunov
  • 4Shitov
  • 3Martynovich
  • 17Sivakov
  • 5Polyakov
  • 18Maevski
  • 2DragunBooked at 30minsSubstituted forLaptevat 87'minutes
  • 7KovalevSubstituted forSavitskiat 79'minutes
  • 14PutsilaBooked at 32mins
  • 22Stasevich
  • 13SignevichSubstituted forSarokaat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Chichkan
  • 6Rios
  • 8Savitski
  • 9Laptev
  • 10Hleb
  • 11Saroka
  • 12Klimovich
  • 15Kislyak
  • 19Volodko
  • 20Kendysh
  • 21Volkov
  • 23Nekhajchik
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamBelarus
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Anton Putsila (Belarus).

Substitution

Substitution, Belarus. Denis Laptev replaces Stanislav Dragun.

Goal!

Goal! Netherlands 4, Belarus 0. Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Memphis Depay following a corner.

Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.

Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Andrey Gorbunov.

Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.

Ivan Maevski (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands).

Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.

Substitution

Substitution, Belarus. Pavel Savitski replaces Yuri Kovalev.

Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Jasper Cillessen.

Attempt saved. Igor Stasevich (Belarus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandr Martynovich.

Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands).

Stanislav Dragun (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kenny Tete went off injured after Netherlands had used all subs.

Substitution

Substitution, Netherlands. Kenny Tete replaces Denzel Dumfries.

Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands).

Stanislav Dragun (Belarus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Igor Stasevich (Belarus).

Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).

Denis Polyakov (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Belarus. Anton Saroka replaces Nikolai Signevich.

Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.

Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands).

Ivan Maevski (Belarus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Netherlands. Quincy Promes replaces Ryan Babel.

Offside, Netherlands. Georginio Wijnaldum tries a through ball, but Memphis Depay is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Netherlands 3, Belarus 0. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Netherlands. Georginio Wijnaldum draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Mikhail Sivakov (Belarus) after a foul in the penalty area.

Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Stanislav Dragun (Belarus).

Substitution

Substitution, Netherlands. Davy Pröpper replaces Marten de Roon.

Second Half

Second Half begins Netherlands 2, Belarus 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Netherlands 2, Belarus 0.

Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mikhail Sivakov (Belarus).

Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Babel with a cross.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Czech Rep00000000
3England00000000
4Kosovo00000000
5Montenegro00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lithuania00000000
2Luxembourg00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Serbia00000000
5Ukraine00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004043
2Northern Ireland11002023
3Germany00000000
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus100104-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark00000000
2Georgia00000000
3Gibraltar00000000
4R. of Ireland00000000
5Switzerland00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia11002023
2Croatia11002113
3Wales00000000
4Azerbaijan100112-10
5Hungary100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Malta00000000
3Norway00000000
4Romania00000000
5Spain00000000
6Sweden00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia11002023
2Poland11001013
3Slovenia10101101
4Israel10101101
5Austria100101-10
6Latvia100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Andorra00000000
3France00000000
4Iceland00000000
5Moldova00000000
6Turkey00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cyprus11005053
2Kazakhstan11003033
3Belgium11002113
4Russia100112-10
5Scotland100103-30
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Bos-Herze00000000
3Finland00000000
4Greece00000000
5Italy00000000
6Liechtenstein00000000
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

