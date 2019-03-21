Netherlands v Belarus

Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Netherlands
- 1Cillessen
- 22DumfriesSubstituted forTeteat 68'minutesSubstituted forat 70'minutes
- 3de Ligt
- 4van Dijk
- 17Blind
- 15de RoonBooked at 34minsSubstituted forPröpperat 45'minutes
- 21de Jong
- 7Bergwijn
- 8Wijnaldum
- 9BabelSubstituted forPromesat 59'minutes
- 10Depay
Substitutes
- 2Tete
- 5Aké
- 6Pröpper
- 11Promes
- 12van Aanholt
- 13Zoet
- 14Berghuis
- 16Strootman
- 18Vilhena
- 19de Jong
- 20van de Beek
- 23Bizot
Belarus
- 16Gorbunov
- 4Shitov
- 3Martynovich
- 17Sivakov
- 5Polyakov
- 18Maevski
- 2DragunBooked at 30minsSubstituted forLaptevat 87'minutes
- 7KovalevSubstituted forSavitskiat 79'minutes
- 14PutsilaBooked at 32mins
- 22Stasevich
- 13SignevichSubstituted forSarokaat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Chichkan
- 6Rios
- 8Savitski
- 9Laptev
- 10Hleb
- 11Saroka
- 12Klimovich
- 15Kislyak
- 19Volodko
- 20Kendysh
- 21Volkov
- 23Nekhajchik
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Foul by Anton Putsila (Belarus).
Substitution
Substitution, Belarus. Denis Laptev replaces Stanislav Dragun.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 4, Belarus 0. Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Memphis Depay following a corner.
Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Andrey Gorbunov.
Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.
Ivan Maevski (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands).
Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
Substitution
Substitution, Belarus. Pavel Savitski replaces Yuri Kovalev.
Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Jasper Cillessen.
Attempt saved. Igor Stasevich (Belarus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandr Martynovich.
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands).
Stanislav Dragun (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kenny Tete went off injured after Netherlands had used all subs.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Kenny Tete replaces Denzel Dumfries.
Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands).
Stanislav Dragun (Belarus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Igor Stasevich (Belarus).
Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).
Denis Polyakov (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Belarus. Anton Saroka replaces Nikolai Signevich.
Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands).
Ivan Maevski (Belarus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Quincy Promes replaces Ryan Babel.
Offside, Netherlands. Georginio Wijnaldum tries a through ball, but Memphis Depay is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 3, Belarus 0. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Netherlands. Georginio Wijnaldum draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Mikhail Sivakov (Belarus) after a foul in the penalty area.
Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stanislav Dragun (Belarus).
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Davy Pröpper replaces Marten de Roon.
Second Half
Second Half begins Netherlands 2, Belarus 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Netherlands 2, Belarus 0.
Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mikhail Sivakov (Belarus).
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Babel with a cross.