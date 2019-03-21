Sheran Yeini (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Israel v Slovenia
Line-ups
Israel
- 1Harush
- 2Dasa
- 17Taha
- 12Yeini
- 20Ben Harush
- 13TawathaSubstituted forCohenat 77'minutes
- 14PeretzBooked at 86mins
- 6NatchoBooked at 29minsSubstituted forCohenat 79'minutes
- 21KayalSubstituted forSolomonat 63'minutes
- 7Zahavi
- 9DabburBooked at 50mins
Substitutes
- 3Glazer
- 4Dgani
- 5Habashi
- 8Cohen
- 10Hemed
- 11Cohen
- 15Micha
- 16Solomon
- 18Marciano
- 19Saba
- 22Bitton
- 23Gerafi
Slovenia
- 1Oblak
- 20Stojanovic
- 5Struna
- 17Mevlja
- 13JokicBooked at 87mins
- 6Krhin
- 8Kurtic
- 21Verbic
- 7Ilicic
- 9SporarSubstituted forBoharat 85'minutes
- 10ZajcSubstituted forCrnigojat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Struna
- 3Balkovec
- 4Blazic
- 11Zahovic
- 12Belec
- 14Bohar
- 15Crnigoj
- 16Sorcan
- 18Bijol
- 19Beric
- 22Stankovic
- 23Mitrovic
- Referee:
- Tiago Martins
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Foul by Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia).
Booking
Bojan Jokic (Slovenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Manor Solomon (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bojan Jokic (Slovenia).
Booking
Dor Peretz (Israel) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dor Peretz (Israel).
Foul by Sheran Yeini (Israel).
Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovenia. Damjan Bohar replaces Andraz Sporar.
Attempt missed. Domen Crnigoj (Slovenia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Munas Dabbur (Israel).
Aljaz Struna (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Israel. Almog Cohen replaces Bibras Natcho.
Offside, Slovenia. Josip Ilicic tries a through ball, but Benjamin Verbic is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Andraz Sporar (Slovenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Israel. Yonatan Cohen replaces Taleb Tawatha.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Taleb Tawatha (Israel) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Josip Ilicic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Bibras Natcho.
Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Sheran Yeini.
Attempt blocked. Domen Crnigoj (Slovenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Dor Peretz (Israel).
Domen Crnigoj (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Taleb Tawatha (Israel) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Petar Stojanovic (Slovenia).
Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Ariel Harush.
Attempt saved. Andraz Sporar (Slovenia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josip Ilicic with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Domen Crnigoj.
Substitution
Substitution, Israel. Manor Solomon replaces Beram Kayal because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovenia. Domen Crnigoj replaces Miha Zajc.
Delay in match Beram Kayal (Israel) because of an injury.
Foul by Eli Dasa (Israel).
Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eran Zahavi (Israel).
Miha Mevlja (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.