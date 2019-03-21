European Championship Qualifying
Israel1Slovenia1

Israel v Slovenia

Line-ups

Israel

  • 1Harush
  • 2Dasa
  • 17Taha
  • 12Yeini
  • 20Ben Harush
  • 13TawathaSubstituted forCohenat 77'minutes
  • 14PeretzBooked at 86mins
  • 6NatchoBooked at 29minsSubstituted forCohenat 79'minutes
  • 21KayalSubstituted forSolomonat 63'minutes
  • 7Zahavi
  • 9DabburBooked at 50mins

Substitutes

  • 3Glazer
  • 4Dgani
  • 5Habashi
  • 8Cohen
  • 10Hemed
  • 11Cohen
  • 15Micha
  • 16Solomon
  • 18Marciano
  • 19Saba
  • 22Bitton
  • 23Gerafi

Slovenia

  • 1Oblak
  • 20Stojanovic
  • 5Struna
  • 17Mevlja
  • 13JokicBooked at 87mins
  • 6Krhin
  • 8Kurtic
  • 21Verbic
  • 7Ilicic
  • 9SporarSubstituted forBoharat 85'minutes
  • 10ZajcSubstituted forCrnigojat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Struna
  • 3Balkovec
  • 4Blazic
  • 11Zahovic
  • 12Belec
  • 14Bohar
  • 15Crnigoj
  • 16Sorcan
  • 18Bijol
  • 19Beric
  • 22Stankovic
  • 23Mitrovic
Referee:
Tiago Martins

Match Stats

Home TeamIsraelAway TeamSlovenia
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home7
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Sheran Yeini (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia).

Booking

Bojan Jokic (Slovenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Manor Solomon (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bojan Jokic (Slovenia).

Booking

Dor Peretz (Israel) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dor Peretz (Israel).

Foul by Sheran Yeini (Israel).

Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Slovenia. Damjan Bohar replaces Andraz Sporar.

Attempt missed. Domen Crnigoj (Slovenia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Munas Dabbur (Israel).

Aljaz Struna (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Israel. Almog Cohen replaces Bibras Natcho.

Offside, Slovenia. Josip Ilicic tries a through ball, but Benjamin Verbic is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Andraz Sporar (Slovenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Israel. Yonatan Cohen replaces Taleb Tawatha.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Taleb Tawatha (Israel) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Josip Ilicic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Bibras Natcho.

Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Sheran Yeini.

Attempt blocked. Domen Crnigoj (Slovenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Dor Peretz (Israel).

Domen Crnigoj (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Taleb Tawatha (Israel) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Petar Stojanovic (Slovenia).

Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Ariel Harush.

Attempt saved. Andraz Sporar (Slovenia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josip Ilicic with a through ball.

Attempt saved. Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Domen Crnigoj.

Substitution

Substitution, Israel. Manor Solomon replaces Beram Kayal because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Slovenia. Domen Crnigoj replaces Miha Zajc.

Delay in match Beram Kayal (Israel) because of an injury.

Foul by Eli Dasa (Israel).

Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eran Zahavi (Israel).

Miha Mevlja (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Czech Rep00000000
3England00000000
4Kosovo00000000
5Montenegro00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lithuania00000000
2Luxembourg00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Serbia00000000
5Ukraine00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004043
2Northern Ireland11002023
3Germany00000000
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus100104-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark00000000
2Georgia00000000
3Gibraltar00000000
4R. of Ireland00000000
5Switzerland00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia11002023
2Croatia11002113
3Wales00000000
4Azerbaijan100112-10
5Hungary100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Malta00000000
3Norway00000000
4Romania00000000
5Spain00000000
6Sweden00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia11002023
2Poland11001013
3Slovenia10101101
4Israel10101101
5Austria100101-10
6Latvia100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Andorra00000000
3France00000000
4Iceland00000000
5Moldova00000000
6Turkey00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cyprus11005053
2Kazakhstan11003033
3Belgium11002113
4Russia100112-10
5Scotland100103-30
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Bos-Herze00000000
3Finland00000000
4Greece00000000
5Italy00000000
6Liechtenstein00000000
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories