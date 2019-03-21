Visar Musliu (Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Macedonia v Latvia
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Macedonia
- 1Dimitrievski
- 13Ristovski
- 6Musliu
- 14Velkoski
- 8Alioski
- 9TrajkovskiSubstituted forMarkoskiat 84'minutes
- 17Bardhi
- 16Nikolov
- 11HasaniSubstituted forElmasat 23'minutes
- 23Nestorovski
- 10PandevSubstituted forRistevskiat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Tosevski
- 3Bejtulai
- 4Ristevski
- 5Zajkov
- 12Iliev
- 15Churlinov
- 18Markoski
- 19Velkoski
- 21Elmas
- 22Siskovski
Latvia
- 1VaninsSubstituted forSteinborsat 33'minutes
- 6Gabovs
- 4Dubra
- 3Oss
- 2Maksimenko
- 14CiganiksBooked at 60mins
- 17Tarasovs
- 13Isajevs
- 11KarasausksSubstituted forTobersat 69'minutes
- 15Rakels
- 10SabalaSubstituted forUldrikisat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Kurakins
- 7Rugins
- 8Laizans
- 9Ikaunieks
- 12Ikstens
- 16Zulevs
- 18Savalnieks
- 19Jagodinskis
- 20Uldrikis
- 21Cernomordijs
- 22Tobers
- 23Steinbors
- Referee:
- Halis Özkahya
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home12
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away17
Live Text
Foul by Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia).
Visar Musliu (Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia).
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia. Roberts Uldrikis replaces Valerijs Sabala.
Foul by Ezgjan Alioski (Macedonia).
Kristers Tobers (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Enis Bardhi (Macedonia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilija Nestorovski.
Attempt missed. Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Eljif Elmas (Macedonia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Vladislavs Gabovs (Latvia).
Substitution
Substitution, Macedonia. Kire Ristevski replaces Goran Pandev.
Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Kristers Tobers.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia. Kristers Tobers replaces Arturs Karasausks.
Attempt missed. Enis Bardhi (Macedonia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Pavels Steinbors.
Attempt saved. Goran Pandev (Macedonia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ilija Nestorovski.
Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Vitalijs Maksimenko.
Attempt blocked. Valerijs Sabala (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arturs Karasausks.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Eljif Elmas (Macedonia) because of an injury.
Eljif Elmas (Macedonia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Vladislavs Gabovs (Latvia).
Booking
Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ezgjan Alioski (Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia).
Attempt missed. Arturs Karasausks (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Igors Tarasovs.
Enis Bardhi (Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vjaceslavs Isajevs (Latvia).
Attempt missed. Darko Velkoski (Macedonia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aleksandar Trajkovski with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Vjaceslavs Isajevs.
Attempt saved. Valerijs Sabala (Latvia) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Visar Musliu (Macedonia).
Valerijs Sabala (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ilija Nestorovski (Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vjaceslavs Isajevs (Latvia).
Foul by Boban Nikolov (Macedonia).
Igors Tarasovs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Boban Nikolov (Macedonia).