European Championship Qualifying
Macedonia2Latvia0

Macedonia v Latvia

Line-ups

Macedonia

  • 1Dimitrievski
  • 13Ristovski
  • 6Musliu
  • 14Velkoski
  • 8Alioski
  • 9TrajkovskiSubstituted forMarkoskiat 84'minutes
  • 17Bardhi
  • 16Nikolov
  • 11HasaniSubstituted forElmasat 23'minutes
  • 23Nestorovski
  • 10PandevSubstituted forRistevskiat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Tosevski
  • 3Bejtulai
  • 4Ristevski
  • 5Zajkov
  • 12Iliev
  • 15Churlinov
  • 18Markoski
  • 19Velkoski
  • 21Elmas
  • 22Siskovski

Latvia

  • 1VaninsSubstituted forSteinborsat 33'minutes
  • 6Gabovs
  • 4Dubra
  • 3Oss
  • 2Maksimenko
  • 14CiganiksBooked at 60mins
  • 17Tarasovs
  • 13Isajevs
  • 11KarasausksSubstituted forTobersat 69'minutes
  • 15Rakels
  • 10SabalaSubstituted forUldrikisat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Kurakins
  • 7Rugins
  • 8Laizans
  • 9Ikaunieks
  • 12Ikstens
  • 16Zulevs
  • 18Savalnieks
  • 19Jagodinskis
  • 20Uldrikis
  • 21Cernomordijs
  • 22Tobers
  • 23Steinbors
Referee:
Halis Özkahya

Match Stats

Home TeamMacedoniaAway TeamLatvia
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home22
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home12
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away17

Live Text

Visar Musliu (Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia).

Visar Musliu (Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia).

Substitution

Substitution, Latvia. Roberts Uldrikis replaces Valerijs Sabala.

Foul by Ezgjan Alioski (Macedonia).

Kristers Tobers (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Enis Bardhi (Macedonia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilija Nestorovski.

Attempt missed. Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Eljif Elmas (Macedonia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Vladislavs Gabovs (Latvia).

Substitution

Substitution, Macedonia. Kire Ristevski replaces Goran Pandev.

Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Kristers Tobers.

Substitution

Substitution, Latvia. Kristers Tobers replaces Arturs Karasausks.

Attempt missed. Enis Bardhi (Macedonia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Pavels Steinbors.

Attempt saved. Goran Pandev (Macedonia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ilija Nestorovski.

Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Vitalijs Maksimenko.

Attempt blocked. Valerijs Sabala (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arturs Karasausks.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Eljif Elmas (Macedonia) because of an injury.

Eljif Elmas (Macedonia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Vladislavs Gabovs (Latvia).

Booking

Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ezgjan Alioski (Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia).

Attempt missed. Arturs Karasausks (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Igors Tarasovs.

Enis Bardhi (Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vjaceslavs Isajevs (Latvia).

Attempt missed. Darko Velkoski (Macedonia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aleksandar Trajkovski with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Vjaceslavs Isajevs.

Attempt saved. Valerijs Sabala (Latvia) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Visar Musliu (Macedonia).

Valerijs Sabala (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Ilija Nestorovski (Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vjaceslavs Isajevs (Latvia).

Foul by Boban Nikolov (Macedonia).

Igors Tarasovs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Boban Nikolov (Macedonia).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Czech Rep00000000
3England00000000
4Kosovo00000000
5Montenegro00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lithuania00000000
2Luxembourg00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Serbia00000000
5Ukraine00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004043
2Northern Ireland11002023
3Germany00000000
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus100104-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark00000000
2Georgia00000000
3Gibraltar00000000
4R. of Ireland00000000
5Switzerland00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia11002023
2Croatia11002113
3Wales00000000
4Azerbaijan100112-10
5Hungary100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Malta00000000
3Norway00000000
4Romania00000000
5Spain00000000
6Sweden00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia11002023
2Poland11001013
3Slovenia10101101
4Israel10101101
5Austria100101-10
6Latvia100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Andorra00000000
3France00000000
4Iceland00000000
5Moldova00000000
6Turkey00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cyprus11005053
2Kazakhstan11003033
3Belgium11002113
4Russia100112-10
5Scotland100103-30
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Bos-Herze00000000
3Finland00000000
4Greece00000000
5Italy00000000
6Liechtenstein00000000
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

