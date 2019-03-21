European Championship Qualifying
Croatia1Azerbaijan1

Croatia v Azerbaijan

Line-ups

Croatia

  • 12L Kalinic
  • 2Brekalo
  • 21Vida
  • 5Caleta-Car
  • 3Barisic
  • 10Modric
  • 8Kovacic
  • 7Rakitic
  • 9Kramaric
  • 20Petkovic
  • 4Perisic

Substitutes

  • 1Livakovic
  • 6Bartolec
  • 11Brozovic
  • 13Vlasic
  • 14Bradaric
  • 15Pasalic
  • 16Milic
  • 17Rog
  • 18Rebic
  • 19Badelj
  • 22Leovac
  • 23Sluga

Azerbaijan

  • 1Agayev
  • 5Medvedev
  • 4Mammadov
  • 6Huseynov
  • 3Rahimov
  • 2Qarayev
  • 10Madatov
  • 14Pascual Israfilov
  • 20Almeida de Oliveira
  • 13Nazarov
  • 11Seydaev

Substitutes

  • 7Abdullayev
  • 8Makhmudov
  • 9Alasgarov
  • 12Balayev
  • 15Buludov
  • 16Dadashov
  • 18Krivotsyuk
  • 19Babayev
  • 21Khalilzade
  • 22Abbasov
  • 23Mahammadaliyev
Referee:
Georgi Kabakov

Match Stats

Home TeamCroatiaAway TeamAzerbaijan
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home10
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Croatia 1, Azerbaijan 1.

Goal!

Goal! Croatia 1, Azerbaijan 1. Borna Barisic (Croatia) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Duje Caleta-Car (Croatia) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a headed pass.

Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Maksim Medvedev.

Attempt blocked. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Dimitrij Nazarov.

Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Croatia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.

Offside, Azerbaijan. Shahriyar Rahimov tries a through ball, but Mahir Madatov is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) header from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross.

Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Maksim Medvedev.

Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bruno Petkovic.

Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Mahir Madatov.

Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Croatia).

Ramil Seydaev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Petkovic.

Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Dimitrij Nazarov.

Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Dimitrij Nazarov.

Goal!

Goal! Croatia 0, Azerbaijan 1. Ramil Seydaev (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Richard Almeida following a fast break.

Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Qara Qarayev.

Foul by Bruno Petkovic (Croatia).

Shahriyar Rahimov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Ivan Rakitic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eddy (Azerbaijan).

Attempt saved. Ramil Seydaev (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eddy.

Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mahir Madatov (Azerbaijan).

Attempt missed. Bruno Petkovic (Croatia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric.

Foul by Luka Modric (Croatia).

Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Josip Brekalo (Croatia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan).

Foul by Josip Brekalo (Croatia).

Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Borna Barisic (Croatia).

Mahir Madatov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Czech Rep00000000
3England00000000
4Kosovo00000000
5Montenegro00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lithuania00000000
2Luxembourg00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Serbia00000000
5Ukraine00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11002023
2Estonia10100001
3Northern Ireland10100001
4Germany00000000
5Belarus100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark00000000
2Georgia00000000
3Gibraltar00000000
4R. of Ireland00000000
5Switzerland00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia11001013
2Azerbaijan10101101
3Croatia10101101
4Wales00000000
5Hungary100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Malta00000000
3Norway00000000
4Romania00000000
5Spain00000000
6Sweden00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia11002023
2Austria10100001
3Israel10100001
4Poland10100001
5Slovenia10100001
6Latvia100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Andorra00000000
3France00000000
4Iceland00000000
5Moldova00000000
6Turkey00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cyprus11005053
2Kazakhstan11003033
3Belgium11002113
4Russia100112-10
5Scotland100103-30
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Bos-Herze00000000
3Finland00000000
4Greece00000000
5Italy00000000
6Liechtenstein00000000
