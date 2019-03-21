First Half ends, Croatia 1, Azerbaijan 1.
Croatia v Azerbaijan
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Croatia
- 12L Kalinic
- 2Brekalo
- 21Vida
- 5Caleta-Car
- 3Barisic
- 10Modric
- 8Kovacic
- 7Rakitic
- 9Kramaric
- 20Petkovic
- 4Perisic
Substitutes
- 1Livakovic
- 6Bartolec
- 11Brozovic
- 13Vlasic
- 14Bradaric
- 15Pasalic
- 16Milic
- 17Rog
- 18Rebic
- 19Badelj
- 22Leovac
- 23Sluga
Azerbaijan
- 1Agayev
- 5Medvedev
- 4Mammadov
- 6Huseynov
- 3Rahimov
- 2Qarayev
- 10Madatov
- 14Pascual Israfilov
- 20Almeida de Oliveira
- 13Nazarov
- 11Seydaev
Substitutes
- 7Abdullayev
- 8Makhmudov
- 9Alasgarov
- 12Balayev
- 15Buludov
- 16Dadashov
- 18Krivotsyuk
- 19Babayev
- 21Khalilzade
- 22Abbasov
- 23Mahammadaliyev
- Referee:
- Georgi Kabakov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Croatia 1, Azerbaijan 1. Borna Barisic (Croatia) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Duje Caleta-Car (Croatia) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a headed pass.
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Maksim Medvedev.
Attempt blocked. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Dimitrij Nazarov.
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Croatia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.
Offside, Azerbaijan. Shahriyar Rahimov tries a through ball, but Mahir Madatov is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) header from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross.
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Maksim Medvedev.
Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bruno Petkovic.
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Mahir Madatov.
Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Croatia).
Ramil Seydaev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Petkovic.
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Dimitrij Nazarov.
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Dimitrij Nazarov.
Goal!
Goal! Croatia 0, Azerbaijan 1. Ramil Seydaev (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Richard Almeida following a fast break.
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Qara Qarayev.
Foul by Bruno Petkovic (Croatia).
Shahriyar Rahimov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Ivan Rakitic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eddy (Azerbaijan).
Attempt saved. Ramil Seydaev (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eddy.
Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mahir Madatov (Azerbaijan).
Attempt missed. Bruno Petkovic (Croatia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric.
Foul by Luka Modric (Croatia).
Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Josip Brekalo (Croatia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan).
Foul by Josip Brekalo (Croatia).
Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Borna Barisic (Croatia).
Mahir Madatov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.