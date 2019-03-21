European Championship Qualifying
Slovakia2Hungary0

Slovakia v Hungary

Line-ups

Slovakia

  • 23Dubravka
  • 2Pekarík
  • 3VavroBooked at 21mins
  • 14SkriniarBooked at 89mins
  • 16Hancko
  • 19KuckaBooked at 50mins
  • 22Lobotka
  • 10Rusnák
  • 17HamsikBooked at 77mins
  • 20MakSubstituted forStochat 79'minutesSubstituted forStochat 79'minutes
  • 8DudaSubstituted forSafrankoat 88'minutesSubstituted forSafrankoat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kozácik
  • 4Stetina
  • 5Satka
  • 6Gregus
  • 7Mihálik
  • 9Stoch
  • 11Bero
  • 12Rodák
  • 13Hrosovsky
  • 15Siplak
  • 18Safranko
  • 21Duris

Hungary

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 2LangSubstituted forHolenderat 81'minutes
  • 6Orban
  • 4Kádár
  • 3KorhutBooked at 59mins
  • 14Lovrencsics
  • 8NagyBooked at 88mins
  • 13KalmarBooked at 10minsSubstituted forDzsudzsákat 61'minutes
  • 15KleinheislerSubstituted forSzoboszlaiat 55'minutes
Substitutes

  • 23Holender
  • 22Kovacsik
Referee:
Vladislav Bezborodov

Match Stats

Home TeamSlovakiaAway TeamHungary
Possession
Home56%
Away55%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home18
Away18

Live Text

Attempt saved. Balázs Dzsudzsák (Hungary) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Milan Skriniar (Slovakia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Milan Skriniar (Slovakia).

Filip Holender (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Milan Skriniar (Slovakia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Albert Rusnák with a cross.

Booking

Ádám Nagy (Hungary) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Peter Pekarík (Slovakia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ádám Nagy (Hungary).

Substitution

Substitution, Slovakia. Pavol Safranko replaces Ondrej Duda.

Attempt blocked. Balázs Dzsudzsák (Hungary) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by István Kovács.

Goal!

Goal! Slovakia 2, Hungary 0. Albert Rusnák (Slovakia) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ondrej Duda.

Foul by Juraj Kucka (Slovakia).

Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Tamás Kádár (Hungary) header from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Balázs Dzsudzsák with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.

Offside, Slovakia. David Hancko tries a through ball, but Peter Pekarík is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Hungary. Filip Holender replaces Ádám Lang.

Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ádám Szalai (Hungary).

Substitution

Substitution, Slovakia. Miroslav Stoch replaces Robert Mak.

Albert Rusnák (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary).

Attempt blocked. Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Balázs Dzsudzsák.

Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Denis Vavro.

Booking

Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marek Hamsik (Slovakia).

Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Balázs Dzsudzsák (Hungary) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ádám Szalai.

Attempt blocked. Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Albert Rusnák (Slovakia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Marek Hamsik.

Hand ball by Ádám Szalai (Hungary).

Attempt saved. Willi Orban (Hungary) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ádám Lang.

Foul by Ondrej Duda (Slovakia).

Balázs Dzsudzsák (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Robert Mak.

Corner, Hungary. Conceded by David Hancko.

Attempt blocked. Balázs Dzsudzsák (Hungary) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Willi Orban.

Foul by Juraj Kucka (Slovakia).

István Kovács (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Mihály Korhut.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Czech Rep00000000
3England00000000
4Kosovo00000000
5Montenegro00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lithuania00000000
2Luxembourg00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Serbia00000000
5Ukraine00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004043
2Northern Ireland11002023
3Germany00000000
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus100104-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark00000000
2Georgia00000000
3Gibraltar00000000
4R. of Ireland00000000
5Switzerland00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia11002023
2Croatia11002113
3Wales00000000
4Azerbaijan100112-10
5Hungary100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Malta00000000
3Norway00000000
4Romania00000000
5Spain00000000
6Sweden00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia11002023
2Poland11001013
3Slovenia10101101
4Israel10101101
5Austria100101-10
6Latvia100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Andorra00000000
3France00000000
4Iceland00000000
5Moldova00000000
6Turkey00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cyprus11005053
2Kazakhstan11003033
3Belgium11002113
4Russia100112-10
5Scotland100103-30
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Bos-Herze00000000
3Finland00000000
4Greece00000000
5Italy00000000
6Liechtenstein00000000
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories