West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City

Following their nine-point deduction, Garry Monk's Birmingham City are now only five points above the relegation zone

Kieran Gibbs and Tosin Adarabioyo are in contention to return when West Brom host Birmingham in the Championship.

Stefan Johansen, Rekeem Harper, Sam Field and Ahmed Hegazi all returned from international duty unscathed but Matt Phillips is expected to miss out.

Birmingham have Maxime Colin available for selection following his recovery from a tight hamstring.

Marc Roberts and Charlie Lakin, who both missed the defeat at Preston through injury, have been passed fit.

The match is City's first since their nine-point deduction for breaching profitability and sustainability rules.

The Blues were seven points off the play-offs but are now five points above the relegation zone.

Match facts