Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dunfermline Athletic v Ayr United
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 40Scully
- 2Williamson
- 6Ashcroft
- 14DevineBooked at 69mins
- 3Longridge
- 17ThomsonSubstituted forCraigenat 45+3'minutes
- 8Beadling
- 19VincentSubstituted forToddat 74'minutes
- 7HigginbothamSubstituted forEl Bakhtaouiat 61'minutes
- 12Anderson
- 10Longridge
Substitutes
- 5Durnan
- 18El Bakhtaoui
- 20Gill
- 26Todd
- 27McCann
- 28Craigen
- 35Blair
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 27Smith
- 5RoseBooked at 80mins
- 15Bell
- 3Harvie
- 18Murdoch
- 4Kerr
- 8Crawford
- 11McDaid
- 17ShanklandSubstituted forMillerat 74'minutes
- 7Moffat
Substitutes
- 6Geggan
- 10Forrest
- 19Hare-Reid
- 23Docherty
- 28Cadden
- 29Miller
- 30Muirhead
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 4,671
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Foul by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic).
Mark Kerr (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic).
Liam Smith (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Michael Rose (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Rose (Ayr United).
Foul by Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic).
Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Steven Bell.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Matthew Todd replaces James Vincent.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Calvin Miller replaces Lawrence Shankland.
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).
Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Tom Beadling.
Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mark Kerr (Ayr United).
Booking
Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic).
Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic).
Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Faissal El Bakhtaoui replaces Kallum Higginbotham.
Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).
Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United).
Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic).
Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Mark Kerr (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Declan McDaid.