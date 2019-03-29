Scottish Championship
Dunfermline0Ayr1

Dunfermline Athletic v Ayr United

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 40Scully
  • 2Williamson
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14DevineBooked at 69mins
  • 3Longridge
  • 17ThomsonSubstituted forCraigenat 45+3'minutes
  • 8Beadling
  • 19VincentSubstituted forToddat 74'minutes
  • 7HigginbothamSubstituted forEl Bakhtaouiat 61'minutes
  • 12Anderson
  • 10Longridge

Substitutes

  • 5Durnan
  • 18El Bakhtaoui
  • 20Gill
  • 26Todd
  • 27McCann
  • 28Craigen
  • 35Blair

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 27Smith
  • 5RoseBooked at 80mins
  • 15Bell
  • 3Harvie
  • 18Murdoch
  • 4Kerr
  • 8Crawford
  • 11McDaid
  • 17ShanklandSubstituted forMillerat 74'minutes
  • 7Moffat

Substitutes

  • 6Geggan
  • 10Forrest
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 23Docherty
  • 28Cadden
  • 29Miller
  • 30Muirhead
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
Attendance:
4,671

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home7
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).

Attempt missed. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic).

Mark Kerr (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic).

Liam Smith (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Michael Rose (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Rose (Ayr United).

Foul by Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic).

Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).

Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Steven Bell.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Matthew Todd replaces James Vincent.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Calvin Miller replaces Lawrence Shankland.

Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).

Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Tom Beadling.

Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mark Kerr (Ayr United).

Booking

Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic).

Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic).

Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Faissal El Bakhtaoui replaces Kallum Higginbotham.

Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).

Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United).

Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic).

Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Mark Kerr (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Declan McDaid.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County28176550272357
2Dundee Utd3016774135655
3Ayr28137843281546
4Inverness CT29111264133845
5Dunfermline30117123032-240
6Morton28810102736-934
7Queen of Sth2879123535030
8Falkirk2979133140-930
9Partick Thistle2985163147-1629
10Alloa2968153046-1626
