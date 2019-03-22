Swansea City: Championship club seek staff redundancies

Swansea City and Ospreys rugby team play at Liberty Stadium

Swansea City are seeking redundancies among all staff other than players and manager Graham Potter.

All other club employees have been told financial constraints following relegation from the Premier League at the end of 2018-19 means "there is likely to be a reduction in headcount".

Privately Swansea City say the decision was made before the appointment of new chairman Trevor Birch.

"It has been a difficult decision for the club to take," said the club.

"But these actions are necessary as part of the ongoing attempt to reduce the cost base in line with the significant reduction in revenue as a result of relegation from the Premier League."

The Swans' statement added: "We are hopeful that the offer of an improved voluntary package will limit the impact on staff."

Swansea have previously made clear their difficulties in adapting financially to life outside the Premier League following relegation from the top-flight in May, 2018.

The club is dealing with a budget deficit of more than £30m following the loss of top-flight revenue and while not thought to be in any immediate financial worry, they are intent on making significant savings for future sustainability.

There is no figure on the number of job losses or the money the club is seeking to save through redundancies, the latter dependent on who opts for voluntary redundancy.

Swansea's ability to offload remaining high-earners - specifically those out on loan such as forward Andre Ayew - will also have an impact on the number of job losses.

Swansea's last accounts showed they employed a total of 369 staff, though that included players and first-team and under-23s as well as those in part-time and matchday only roles.

Former Chelsea and Leeds chief executive Birch will take up his role in April with his appointment intended to help restructure the club and address a significant drop in revenue that has already seen them sell a string of senior players.

For the latest Welsh sports news follow @BBCSportWales on Twitter.