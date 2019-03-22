Georgia Stanway: Manchester City Women forward signs deal until 2022

Media playback is not supported on this device WSL: Manchester City 2-0 Arsenal - highlights

Manchester City forward Georgia Stanway has signed a new deal with the Women's Super League leaders until 2022.

The England international, 20, has scored 15 goals this season, with City undefeated in domestic competitions.

She now has 35 goals in 88 games for the club since joining in 2015, winning five trophies in that time.

"This is where I feel at home and this is where the majority of my development has happened, and how I am the player I am today," Stanway said.

City manager Nick Cushing told the club website: "Georgia has shown her potential as a player, but more importantly she has shown that she has the drive and determination to keep improving."

Stanway could yet be part of a treble-winning side this season, with City having already won the Continental League Cup and reached the FA Cup semi-finals.