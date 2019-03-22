Pete Wild: Oldham Athletic appoint caretaker until end of season

Media playback is not supported on this device The Oldham fan who masterminded an FA Cup giant killing

Oldham Athletic have appointed caretaker boss Pete Wild as head coach until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old takes over following Paul Scholes' resignation on 14 March, after just 31 days in the job.

Wild won four of his eight games in caretaker charge of the League Two side earlier in the season, after Frankie Bunn was sacked in December.

"I'm looking forward to working with the players again and hopefully finishing on a positive note," he said.

"I know this team has quality and hopefully the fans will see the best of these players from now until the end of the season."

Wild's first game as boss will be against Grimsby on 30 March, with the Latics 15th and set for a mid-table finish.