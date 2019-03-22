Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 22 March

Championship Conference

The New Saints v Bala Town: With Connah's Quay Nomads not playing this weekend, The New Saints have the chance to retake top spot as they welcome Bala Town to Park Hall. Saints have collected 13 points from the last 15 and seem to be hitting top form at the best time. Bala ended a winless run by beating Barry Town United last time out at Jenner Park.

Play-off Conference

Llandudno v Aberystwyth Town: In another big game for their survival hopes, Llandudno welcome Aberystwyth to the Giant Hospitality Stadium. Aber have only lost once in their last five.

Saturday, 23 March

Championship Conference

Barry Town United v Caernarfon Town: Gavin Chesterfield's side have struggled for results since the split, and are looking for their first win of Phase Two on Saturday, while Caernarfon have fared better.

Playoff Conference

Cardiff Met v Carmarthen Town: Cardiff Met welcome the Old Gold to Cyncoed looking to consolidate seventh position. Met are two points ahead of Aberystwyth in the battle for a European berth, while Carmarthen are tenth, but running out of games.

Llanelli Town v Cefn Druids: This game has been repercussions at the bottom of the table. Llanelli will be relegated should they lose to Cefn Druids and Carmarthen Town also beat Cardiff Met, while Cefn Druids will be guaranteed safety should they win and Llandudno lose to Aberystwyth.

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 23 March

Merthyr Town v Staines Town

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 16 March

Kidsgrove Athletic v Colwyn Bay