Championship: Highland derby to be shown on BBC Scotland
- From the section Scottish Championship
Ross County's rearranged visit to face Inverness Caledonian Thistle will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland.
The Highland derby will take place on Tuesday 2 April - kick off 19:05 GMT - with the visitors going for the Scottish Championship title.
The original game was called off due to a waterlogged pitch earlier this month.
Ross County are currently eight points clear at the summit of the Scottish second tier, Inverness are a point off a play-off place in fifth.