FA Trophy semi-finals: AFC Telford United v Leyton Orient, Stockport County v AFC Fylde

AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan (left) is the only manager among the four FA Trophy semi-finalists not to have played at Wembley

More than 10,000 fans are expected to watch Saturday's FA Trophy semi-finals as AFC Telford, Leyton Orient, Stockport County and AFC Fylde bid for a place at Wembley.

Justin Edinburgh's Orient take a 1-0 first-leg lead to the Bucks Head, where a crowd of 4,500 is expected for the meeting with Gavin Cowan's Telford.

Stockport and Fylde, who drew 0-0 last weekend, resume at Edgeley Park.

A 6,000-crowd is expected after advance ticket sales of 4,500.

National League leaders Orient, the highest-ranked side left in the competition, face the lowest-ranked, Telford, who stand seventh in National League North.

But Telford have a proud record in this competition, jointly holding the record for most Trophy finals wins with three and they have been to five finals - more than any other team.

They played in the very first Trophy final in 1970, when they were beaten by Macclesfield, but returned the following year to win it, then won it twice more in 1983 and 1989 - but have not been to Wembley since it was re-opened in 2007.

Orient, who played two home games at the old national stadium way back in 1930. lost on their last visit to the rebuilt stadium, to Rotherham United on penalties in the League One play-off final in 2014.

Stockport, who lie second in National League North, take on a Fylde side also going for promotion a division higher, where they stand fifth.

The Hatters, who lost their Football League place in 2011, are looking to return to Wembley for the first time since the 2008 League Two play-off win over Rochdale.

They also made four visits in two years under Danny Bergara in the early 1980s, twice in play-off finals and twice in the Football League Trophy.

Fylde, managed by former County skipper Dave Challinor, are looking to make it to Wembley for the first time since winning the FA Vase in 2008 under their old name Kirkham & Wesham, when they beat Lowestoft Town.

The final will be played at Wembley on 19 May in a double-header with the FA Vase final on Non-League Finals Day.