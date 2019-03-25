Muratti Vase: Jersey beat Alderney in semi-final to set up Guernsey showdown

Alderney's only ever win in Muratti football came against Guernsey in the 1920 final

Boss Martin Cassidy was happy Jersey came away from Alderney with a 2-0 win in the Muratti semi-final.

Jersey have never lost Alderney in the 114-year history of the competition, but the home side are joint-top of Guernsey's Priaulx League.

Zelijko Martinovic's fine first half goal and a Jack Cannon penalty just after half-time sealed the win.

"We asked them for a clean sheet and we knew we'd create chances, so 2-0 is job done," Cassidy told BBC Radio Jersey.

"Alderney have been doing well this season and everyone's expecting us to get turned over today, but we've shown we're a good side and we can mix it up in battles and we've done really well.

"We got the penalty, but I did feel we could have got two or three more goals if our decision-making was a bit better, but all in all well done to our players for getting through this result."

Alderney's side are having their best-ever season in league football

For Alderney it was another close semi-final loss, having been beaten 2-0 by Guernsey in 2018 when they twice hit the woodwork.

"I'm disappointed we didn't get a goal. as we had chances and the crowd goes wild when we score one over here," coach Josh Concanen said.

"I didn't think we played our best football, we were a bit too long ball, they pressed us well but we need to trust ourselves and get the ball down and play.

"We're learning all the time and the more we play these big matches against Jersey, against Guernsey, and even at the Island Games, the more we learn."