Match ends, Bulgaria 1, Montenegro 1.
Bulgaria v Montenegro
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Bulgaria
- 13Mihaylov
- 2Popov
- 5Bodurov
- 15Bozhikov
- 3Zanev
- 7Kostadinov
- 18ChochevBooked at 68minsSubstituted forSlavchevat 68'minutes
- 8Nedelev
- 10PopovBooked at 34mins
- 16IvanovSubstituted forKostovat 51'minutes
- 9DelevSubstituted forMinchevat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Evtimov
- 4Hadzhiev
- 6Slavchev
- 11Vutov
- 12Antov
- 14Nedyalkov
- 17Minchev
- 19Kostov
- 20Malinov
- 21Kirilov
- 22Dimitrov
- 23Makendzhiev
Montenegro
- 1Petkovic
- 23Marusic
- 22SimicBooked at 25mins
- 6Tomasevic
- 2Stojkovic
- 10JankovicSubstituted forBoljevicat 64'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 20Ivanic
- 4Vukcevic
- 7VesovicSubstituted forJovovicat 78'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 9MugosaSubstituted forKosovicat 89'minutes
- 11BeqirajBooked at 25mins
Substitutes
- 3Boljevic
- 5Kopitovic
- 8Bakic
- 12Mijatovic
- 13Ljuljanovic
- 14Djordjevic
- 15Vujacic
- 16Jovovic
- 17Mirkovic
- 18Kosovic
- 19Scekic
- 21Radunovic
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away22
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bulgaria 1, Montenegro 1.
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Nikolay Mihaylov.
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mirko Ivanic with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Martin Minchev (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro).
Foul by Stanislav Kostov (Bulgaria).
Danijel Petkovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bulgaria. Conceded by Aleksandar Boljevic.
Substitution
Substitution, Montenegro. Nebojsa Kosovic replaces Stefan Mugosa.
Booking
Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Todor Nedelev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro).
Foul by Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria).
Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Strahil Popov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Vasil Bozhikov with a cross.
Foul by Martin Minchev (Bulgaria).
Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro).
Simeon Slavchev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro).
Ivelin Popov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro).
Stanislav Kostov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zarko Tomasevic (Montenegro).
Foul by Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria).
Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Petar Zanev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mirko Ivanic (Montenegro).
Goal!
Goal! Bulgaria 1, Montenegro 1. Todor Nedelev (Bulgaria) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bulgaria. Martin Minchev replaces Spas Delev.
Booking
Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Bulgaria. Stanislav Kostov draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Spas Delev (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Strahil Popov with a cross.
Simeon Slavchev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro).
Substitution
Substitution, Montenegro. Vladimir Jovovic replaces Marko Vesovic.
Attempt saved. Ivelin Popov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.