Scottish Gossip: Alex McLeish eyes 'greatest campaign' and Scottish FA have no plans to discuss his future

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Alex McLeish vows he won't quit as manager and says he can make it Scotland's "greatest ever" campaign by bouncing back from Kazakhstan loss to qualify from Euro 2020 group. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland midfielder John McGinn has warned the national team will lose to San Marino on Sunday if they have the same attitude the showed in Kazakhstan. (Daily Express, print edition)

The Scottish FA have no immediate plans to discuss the future of Scotland head coach Alex McLeish. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Scotland forward Oliver Burke says the players must shoulder blame for the loss in Kazakhstan as they didn't carry out Alex McLeish's gameplan (Herald)

Sky Sports presenter Jim White has blamed Celtic and Rangers for Scotland's woes, saying they should be "ashamed". (Scotsman)

Ivory Coast striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo is ready to revive his Celtic career and prove his worth to boss Neil Lennon after playing just three minutes since his £2million arrival in January. (Daily Record)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos won his second Colombia cap with a late appearance off the bench in the 1-0 friendly win over Japan in Yokohama (Daily Star, print edition)

Hamilton striker Dougie Imrie on being hated and why he won't miss abuse from fans as he gets set to retire (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie refuses to rule himself out for the Australia rugby job, with reports Down Under making him favourite to replace current Wallabies coach Michael Cheika after the World Cup (Scotsman)

Dan Evans insists he hasn't fallen out with Davis Cup tennis team-mate Jamie Murray after their public dispute this year over the status and earnings of doubles players. (Times Scotland)