Championship
Ipswich15:00Hull
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Hull City

Hull forward Jarrod Bowen
Hull City's Jarrod Bowen has scored 11 goals in his 13 Championship appearances in 2019
Ipswich could welcome back midfielder Cole Skuse (knock) and defender James Collins (calf).

Paul Lambert's side are 13 points off safety and have not won since 12 January.

Hull City will have defender Jordy de Wijs available, but midfielder Markus Henriksen is out as he will complete his two-game suspension.

Dan Batty, Jon Toral and James Weir are able to return, but defender Angus McDonald is a long-term absentee.

Match facts

  • Ipswich have not won a league game against Hull since May 2008, having failed to win any of their last 11 meetings (D3 L8).
  • Hull have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five league games against Ipswich, including in this season's reverse fixture (2-0 in September 2018).
  • On the day of this game, Ipswich Town will have spent 217 days in the Championship relegation zone this season. Between the 2002-03 and 2017-18 seasons, the Tractor Boys spent just 227 days in the relegation zone in total in England's second tier.
  • No player has provided more Championship assists this season than Hull's Kamil Grosicki (11) - he has provided eight during 2019, more than any other player.
  • Ipswich have won none of their 20 Championship matches this season against the teams currently in the top-half of the division (D8 L12).
  • Hull have lost 10 of their last 13 away Championship games against teams starting the day in the relegation zone (W1 D2), failing to score in all 10 defeats.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich38239677482978
2Sheff Utd38228864343074
3Leeds38227963392473
4West Brom381910972482467
5Middlesbrough37151394031958
6Aston Villa381415968541457
7Preston381512115850857
8Derby371511114644256
9Bristol City361510114538755
10Sheff Wed381413114851-355
11Nottm Forest381315105244854
12Hull38149155456-251
13Brentford3713101460501049
14Swansea36138154546-147
15Stoke381017113742-547
16Blackburn381211155260-847
17QPR38128184559-1444
18Birmingham381214125349441
19Wigan38109194157-1639
20Millwall37910184155-1437
21Reading38813174056-1637
22Rotherham38715164061-2136
23Bolton3878232663-3729
24Ipswich38315203062-3224
