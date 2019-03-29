Ipswich Town v Hull City

From the section

Hull City's Jarrod Bowen has scored 11 goals in his 13 Championship appearances in 2019

Ipswich could welcome back midfielder Cole Skuse (knock) and defender James Collins (calf).

Paul Lambert's side are 13 points off safety and have not won since 12 January.

Hull City will have defender Jordy de Wijs available, but midfielder Markus Henriksen is out as he will complete his two-game suspension.

Dan Batty, Jon Toral and James Weir are able to return, but defender Angus McDonald is a long-term absentee.

Match facts