Ipswich Town v Hull City
Ipswich could welcome back midfielder Cole Skuse (knock) and defender James Collins (calf).
Paul Lambert's side are 13 points off safety and have not won since 12 January.
Hull City will have defender Jordy de Wijs available, but midfielder Markus Henriksen is out as he will complete his two-game suspension.
Dan Batty, Jon Toral and James Weir are able to return, but defender Angus McDonald is a long-term absentee.
Match facts
- Ipswich have not won a league game against Hull since May 2008, having failed to win any of their last 11 meetings (D3 L8).
- Hull have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five league games against Ipswich, including in this season's reverse fixture (2-0 in September 2018).
- On the day of this game, Ipswich Town will have spent 217 days in the Championship relegation zone this season. Between the 2002-03 and 2017-18 seasons, the Tractor Boys spent just 227 days in the relegation zone in total in England's second tier.
- No player has provided more Championship assists this season than Hull's Kamil Grosicki (11) - he has provided eight during 2019, more than any other player.
- Ipswich have won none of their 20 Championship matches this season against the teams currently in the top-half of the division (D8 L12).
- Hull have lost 10 of their last 13 away Championship games against teams starting the day in the relegation zone (W1 D2), failing to score in all 10 defeats.