Sheffield United v Bristol City

Sheffield United have kept seven consecutive clean sheets - goalkeeper Dean Henderson last conceded a goal on 8 February

Promotion-chasing Sheffield United must again do without striker Gary Madine against Bristol City.

Madine is serving a three-match ban following a straight red card in the win over Brentford before the international break.

Bristol City will check on Callum O'Dowda, who pulled out of the Republic of Ireland squad with a knee problem.

Goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic is hoping to recover after a thigh injury and replace Max O'Leary.

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"I have decided who is going to play (in goal) this weekend, but you never say never in terms of who could jump into that number one spot until the end of the season.

"You don't know what's going to happen, whether it be injury or mentality or making other players confident around them.

"As a back four, you want to make sure that behind you is somebody you can trust. The best keepers ever were great communicators.

"I think a really important piece to the goalkeeping slot is to be able to communicate with the back four."

Match facts