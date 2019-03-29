Sheffield United v Bristol City
Promotion-chasing Sheffield United must again do without striker Gary Madine against Bristol City.
Madine is serving a three-match ban following a straight red card in the win over Brentford before the international break.
Bristol City will check on Callum O'Dowda, who pulled out of the Republic of Ireland squad with a knee problem.
Goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic is hoping to recover after a thigh injury and replace Max O'Leary.
Bristol City manager Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:
"I have decided who is going to play (in goal) this weekend, but you never say never in terms of who could jump into that number one spot until the end of the season.
"You don't know what's going to happen, whether it be injury or mentality or making other players confident around them.
"As a back four, you want to make sure that behind you is somebody you can trust. The best keepers ever were great communicators.
"I think a really important piece to the goalkeeping slot is to be able to communicate with the back four."
Match facts
- Sheffield United have lost each of their last two league games against Bristol City at Bramall Lane - they had won eight in a row prior to that.
- Bristol City are looking to complete a league double over Sheffield United for the first time in their history - this is the 23rd season they've faced each other in the league.
- Sheffield United have kept seven consecutive league clean sheets - if they keep one in this game they will equal their club record of eight in a row set in March 2014 under Nigel Clough.
- Bristol City have won none of their last six games in all competitions (D2 L4) since winning nine matches in a row between December and February.
- Since Harry Wilson scored a free-kick for Derby on Boxing Day, Sheffield United haven't conceded in 667 minutes of league football at Bramall Lane, facing 78 shots in that time without conceding a goal.
- All 24 of Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou's league goals for Bristol City have been scored from inside the box - he has had 40 efforts from outside the box without success for the Robins.