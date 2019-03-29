Championship
Sheff Utd15:00Bristol City
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Bristol City

Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson
Sheffield United have kept seven consecutive clean sheets - goalkeeper Dean Henderson last conceded a goal on 8 February
Promotion-chasing Sheffield United must again do without striker Gary Madine against Bristol City.

Madine is serving a three-match ban following a straight red card in the win over Brentford before the international break.

Bristol City will check on Callum O'Dowda, who pulled out of the Republic of Ireland squad with a knee problem.

Goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic is hoping to recover after a thigh injury and replace Max O'Leary.

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"I have decided who is going to play (in goal) this weekend, but you never say never in terms of who could jump into that number one spot until the end of the season.

"You don't know what's going to happen, whether it be injury or mentality or making other players confident around them.

"As a back four, you want to make sure that behind you is somebody you can trust. The best keepers ever were great communicators.

"I think a really important piece to the goalkeeping slot is to be able to communicate with the back four."

Match facts

  • Sheffield United have lost each of their last two league games against Bristol City at Bramall Lane - they had won eight in a row prior to that.
  • Bristol City are looking to complete a league double over Sheffield United for the first time in their history - this is the 23rd season they've faced each other in the league.
  • Sheffield United have kept seven consecutive league clean sheets - if they keep one in this game they will equal their club record of eight in a row set in March 2014 under Nigel Clough.
  • Bristol City have won none of their last six games in all competitions (D2 L4) since winning nine matches in a row between December and February.
  • Since Harry Wilson scored a free-kick for Derby on Boxing Day, Sheffield United haven't conceded in 667 minutes of league football at Bramall Lane, facing 78 shots in that time without conceding a goal.
  • All 24 of Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou's league goals for Bristol City have been scored from inside the box - he has had 40 efforts from outside the box without success for the Robins.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich38239677482978
2Sheff Utd38228864343074
3Leeds38227963392473
4West Brom381910972482467
5Middlesbrough37151394031958
6Aston Villa381415968541457
7Preston381512115850857
8Derby371511114644256
9Bristol City361510114538755
10Sheff Wed381413114851-355
11Nottm Forest381315105244854
12Hull38149155456-251
13Brentford3713101460501049
14Swansea36138154546-147
15Stoke381017113742-547
16Blackburn381211155260-847
17QPR38128184559-1444
18Birmingham381214125349441
19Wigan38109194157-1639
20Millwall37910184155-1437
21Reading38813174056-1637
22Rotherham38715164061-2136
23Bolton3878232663-3729
24Ipswich38315203062-3224
