Queens Park Rangers v Bolton Wanderers
Angel Rangel has returned to training for QPR after almost four months out with a torn thigh tendon.
He could join Geoff Cameron in defence after the versatile USA international returned from a long-term lay-off earlier this month.
Bolton are without Jason Lowe after his season was ended by an ankle injury.
Jack Hobbs is a major doubt with back problem while Luke Murphy has missed training this week after suffering a calf strain.
Match facts
- QPR are unbeaten in their last seven league games against Bolton (W5 D2), winning each of the last two in this run.
- Bolton lost 2-1 against QPR back in September 2018 - they haven't lost both games against the R's in a single league campaign since 2013-14.
- The two sides with the fewest points in the Championship during 2019 are QPR (six) and Bolton Wanderers (seven).
- Phil Parkinson has won just seven of his 67 away Championship matches as a manager (W7 D20 L40).
- QPR have conceded six 90th minute league goals this season - one more than in the previous two seasons combined (five).
- Going into this game, Bolton will have spent 269 days in the Championship relegation zone since the start of the 2017-18 season - 52 more than any other team.