Championship
QPR15:00Bolton
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson
Phil Parkinson's Bolton are eight points from safety with eight games left to play
Angel Rangel has returned to training for QPR after almost four months out with a torn thigh tendon.

He could join Geoff Cameron in defence after the versatile USA international returned from a long-term lay-off earlier this month.

Bolton are without Jason Lowe after his season was ended by an ankle injury.

Jack Hobbs is a major doubt with back problem while Luke Murphy has missed training this week after suffering a calf strain.

Match facts

  • QPR are unbeaten in their last seven league games against Bolton (W5 D2), winning each of the last two in this run.
  • Bolton lost 2-1 against QPR back in September 2018 - they haven't lost both games against the R's in a single league campaign since 2013-14.
  • The two sides with the fewest points in the Championship during 2019 are QPR (six) and Bolton Wanderers (seven).
  • Phil Parkinson has won just seven of his 67 away Championship matches as a manager (W7 D20 L40).
  • QPR have conceded six 90th minute league goals this season - one more than in the previous two seasons combined (five).
  • Going into this game, Bolton will have spent 269 days in the Championship relegation zone since the start of the 2017-18 season - 52 more than any other team.

Saturday 30th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich38239677482978
2Sheff Utd38228864343074
3Leeds38227963392473
4West Brom381910972482467
5Middlesbrough37151394031958
6Aston Villa381415968541457
7Preston381512115850857
8Derby371511114644256
9Bristol City361510114538755
10Sheff Wed381413114851-355
11Nottm Forest381315105244854
12Hull38149155456-251
13Brentford3713101460501049
14Swansea36138154546-147
15Stoke381017113742-547
16Blackburn381211155260-847
17QPR38128184559-1444
18Birmingham381214125349441
19Wigan38109194157-1639
20Millwall37910184155-1437
21Reading38813174056-1637
22Rotherham38715164061-2136
23Bolton3878232663-3729
24Ipswich38315203062-3224
