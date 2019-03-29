Derby County v Rotherham United
Derby County loanee Mason Mount (hamstring) could make his first appearance for two months.
Fellow midfielder Craig Bryson (foot) and forwards Tom Lawrence (ankle) and Mason Bennett (groin).
Rotherham defender Joe Mattock and midfielder Tom Lawrence serve the last games of their respective bans.
Winger Ryan Williams returns to the squad after missing the defeat by leaders Norwich City after his partner went into labour.
Match facts
- Derby are unbeaten in their last 12 home league games against Rotherham (W11 D1), winning each of the last seven in a row.
- Rotherham are looking to record a league double over Derby for the first time since the 1965-66 campaign (also in the second tier).
- This is Derby's fourth consecutive home league game, the first time they've played four in a row at home since February 1993.
- Only five players have scored more Championship goals in 2019 than Rotherham's Semi Ajayi (seven goals) - the Nigerian has scored with his last six shots on target.
- No player has hit the woodwork in the Championship more often this season than Derby County's Harry Wilson (6).
- Rotherham United are looking to win consecutive away Championship games for the first time since March 2016.