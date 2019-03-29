Aston Villa v Blackburn Rovers
-
- From the section Championship
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith could name the same XI that started the 3-0 win over Middlesbrough.
Defender Axel Tuanzebe (foot) and midfielder Henri Lansbury (hamstring) could both be involved after lengthy spells out.
Blackburn could welcome back defenders Amari'i Bell, Charlie Mulgrew and Darragh Lenihan and midfielder Jack Rodwell.
Rovers have lost seven of their past nine Championship games.
Match facts
- Aston Villa have won their past three home league games against Blackburn, scoring at least two goals on each occasion.
- Blackburn have scored at least once in each of their past nine league games against Aston Villa (W4 D2 L3), netting exactly one goal in each of the last six.
- Since Dean Smith's first league match in charge on October 20th, only Norwich (62) have scored more Championship goals than Aston Villa (48 goals).
- Blackburn are yet to win a Championship match this season when they've fallen behind (D6 L15) and have not come from behind to win a Championship game since November 2016 against Smith's Brentford.
- In 26 Championship matches under Smith, Aston Villa have won 69% of their matches when Jack Grealish has featured (W9 D2 L2) compared with just 15% when he has not (W2 D7 L4).
- Nineteen of Blackburn's last 24 league goals have been scored in the second half of matches - they have netted just one first half goal in their last eight games.