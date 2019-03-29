Championship
Aston Villa15:00Blackburn
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Blackburn Rovers

John McGinn
Scotland midfielder John McGinn scored in Aston Villa's 3-0 win over Middlesbrough on 16 March
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith could name the same XI that started the 3-0 win over Middlesbrough.

Defender Axel Tuanzebe (foot) and midfielder Henri Lansbury (hamstring) could both be involved after lengthy spells out.

Blackburn could welcome back defenders Amari'i Bell, Charlie Mulgrew and Darragh Lenihan and midfielder Jack Rodwell.

Rovers have lost seven of their past nine Championship games.

Match facts

  • Aston Villa have won their past three home league games against Blackburn, scoring at least two goals on each occasion.
  • Blackburn have scored at least once in each of their past nine league games against Aston Villa (W4 D2 L3), netting exactly one goal in each of the last six.
  • Since Dean Smith's first league match in charge on October 20th, only Norwich (62) have scored more Championship goals than Aston Villa (48 goals).
  • Blackburn are yet to win a Championship match this season when they've fallen behind (D6 L15) and have not come from behind to win a Championship game since November 2016 against Smith's Brentford.
  • In 26 Championship matches under Smith, Aston Villa have won 69% of their matches when Jack Grealish has featured (W9 D2 L2) compared with just 15% when he has not (W2 D7 L4).
  • Nineteen of Blackburn's last 24 league goals have been scored in the second half of matches - they have netted just one first half goal in their last eight games.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich38239677482978
2Sheff Utd38228864343074
3Leeds38227963392473
4West Brom381910972482467
5Middlesbrough37151394031958
6Aston Villa381415968541457
7Preston381512115850857
8Derby371511114644256
9Bristol City361510114538755
10Sheff Wed381413114851-355
11Nottm Forest381315105244854
12Hull38149155456-251
13Brentford3713101460501049
14Swansea36138154546-147
15Stoke381017113742-547
16Blackburn381211155260-847
17QPR38128184559-1444
18Birmingham381214125349441
19Wigan38109194157-1639
20Millwall37910184155-1437
21Reading38813174056-1637
22Rotherham38715164061-2136
23Bolton3878232663-3729
24Ipswich38315203062-3224
