Nottingham Forest v Swansea City
- From the section Championship
Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban could return for the visit of Swansea City after missing five games with an Achilles tendon injury.
Matty Cash is also fit but Sam Byram, Michael Dawson and Michael Hefele are not quite ready to return.
Swansea's top scorer Oli McBurnie has recovered from an illness that kept him out of three games, having been able to play for Scotland last week.
Joe Rodon may play for the first time since January, but Leroy Fer is out.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their last five home league games against Swansea (W3 D2), although this will be the first such meeting since September 2010 (3-1).
- Swansea have failed to score in six of their last 10 league games against Nottingham Forest, managing just two victories in this run (D5 L3).
- Nottingham Forest's Joe Lolley is one of just three Championship players to have attempted 100 shots in the division this season (102 in total), along with Norwich's Teemu Pukki and Brentford's Neal Maupay; Lolley has found the net with one of his last 30 shots at goal, a penalty against Hull.
- Swansea have lost six of their last seven away league matches in March (D1 L6) since winning 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal in March 2016.
- Nottingham Forest manager Martin O'Neill has never lost against Swansea City in a league clash (P5 W2 D3) - his only defeat against the Swans came in the Football League Trophy in March 1994 with Wycombe Wanderers.
- Swansea have lost four of their six matches in all competitions when Oliver McBurnie hasn't featured this season (W1 D1 L4).