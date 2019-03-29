Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Swansea
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Swansea City

Lewis Grabban
Nottingham Forest's Lewis Grabban has scored 16 goals since his reported £6m move from AFC Bournemouth last summer
Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban could return for the visit of Swansea City after missing five games with an Achilles tendon injury.

Matty Cash is also fit but Sam Byram, Michael Dawson and Michael Hefele are not quite ready to return.

Swansea's top scorer Oli McBurnie has recovered from an illness that kept him out of three games, having been able to play for Scotland last week.

Joe Rodon may play for the first time since January, but Leroy Fer is out.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their last five home league games against Swansea (W3 D2), although this will be the first such meeting since September 2010 (3-1).
  • Swansea have failed to score in six of their last 10 league games against Nottingham Forest, managing just two victories in this run (D5 L3).
  • Nottingham Forest's Joe Lolley is one of just three Championship players to have attempted 100 shots in the division this season (102 in total), along with Norwich's Teemu Pukki and Brentford's Neal Maupay; Lolley has found the net with one of his last 30 shots at goal, a penalty against Hull.
  • Swansea have lost six of their last seven away league matches in March (D1 L6) since winning 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal in March 2016.
  • Nottingham Forest manager Martin O'Neill has never lost against Swansea City in a league clash (P5 W2 D3) - his only defeat against the Swans came in the Football League Trophy in March 1994 with Wycombe Wanderers.
  • Swansea have lost four of their six matches in all competitions when Oliver McBurnie hasn't featured this season (W1 D1 L4).

Saturday 30th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich38239677482978
2Sheff Utd38228864343074
3Leeds38227963392473
4West Brom381910972482467
5Middlesbrough37151394031958
6Aston Villa381415968541457
7Preston381512115850857
8Derby371511114644256
9Bristol City361510114538755
10Sheff Wed381413114851-355
11Nottm Forest381315105244854
12Hull38149155456-251
13Brentford3713101460501049
14Swansea36138154546-147
15Stoke381017113742-547
16Blackburn381211155260-847
17QPR38128184559-1444
18Birmingham381214125349441
19Wigan38109194157-1639
20Millwall37910184155-1437
21Reading38813174056-1637
22Rotherham38715164061-2136
23Bolton3878232663-3729
24Ipswich38315203062-3224
