Reading v Preston North End

Preston boss Alex Neil guided Norwich to promotion via the Championship play-offs in 2015

Reading manager Jose Gomes has no fresh injury concerns for the visit of Preston in the Championship.

The Royals will again be without midfielder Andy Rinomhota (ankle) and striker Sam Baldock (thigh) as they continue their recoveries.

Preston manager Alex Neil also has no new selection concerns.

North End forwards Callum Robinson and Louis Moult are both pushing for their first starts since recovering from hamstring injuries.

Reading manager Jose Gomes told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"This is a really key game because we don't know what will happen in other games.

"We know if we win, it will be very important in terms of reaching the target we have set ourselves.

"Preston are in a great run of form, they are confident and doing well away from home so we must expect to face a very strong team.

"But we must look to ourselves in terms of Saturday being another chance to get three points, irrespective of who we're playing."

Preston manager Alex Neil told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"Our momentum was really good. We were going into each game and just taking the momentum from the last one and that's always a good thing.

"But in terms of physicality, mentality, and just in terms of refreshing, it was really important that a lot of them got a break so they could come back fresh.

"It was probably necessary for us at that point just to take our foot off the gas because we'd been working really hard at that point.

"I think everybody feels refreshed and ready to go for this batch of games coming up."

