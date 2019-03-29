Stoke City v Sheffield Wednesday

Nathan Jones' Stoke City have played out three consecutive goalless draws in the Championship

Stoke midfielder Sam Clucas is banned and full-back Tom Edwards is a doubt.

Striker Benik Afobe is pushing for a recall after dropping to the bench last time out to rest a hamstring problem.

Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher is unlikely to feature after a groin injury against Blackburn forced him to miss Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Lucas Joao and Gary Hooper only have an outside chance of being fit to play, but Fernando Forestieri is set to be available after a hamstring problem.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"The most difficult thing is the period of time that a lot of them have been out (injured). We've got to be mindful of that.

"It's alright getting yourself back on the pitch, but that's different to the hurly burly.

"It's good to see them knocking about the squad again, that's for sure. But I'm also mindful of the fact they have been out a long time.

"You can't just expect them to hit the ground running. Let's hope they can do, but I know that's difficult.

"The more options you've got the better. A few weeks ago we didn't have anybody, so things are brightening up."

Match facts