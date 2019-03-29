Championship
Leeds15:00Millwall
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Millwall

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson
Defender Pontus Jansson ended Leeds' most recent game in goal after Kiko Casilla was sent off against Sheffield United
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is suspended following his red card in the 1-0 defeat by Sheffield United before the international break.

Kemar Roofe is not fit, but Adam Forshaw and Pontus Jansson are fit enough to be considered for selection.

Millwall have Ben Thompson and Ben Marshall available after they were cup-tied for the FA Cup loss to Brighton.

Shane Ferguson begins a three-match ban, while Murray Wallace and Tom Bradshaw have long-term injuries.

Match facts

  • Leeds have won five of their last six league games against Millwall at Elland Road (L1), with their only defeat in this run coming last season when they had Liam Cooper sent off after 37 minutes (3-4 in January 2018).
  • Millwall have only kept one clean sheet in their last 15 away league games against Leeds (excluding. play-offs), with that coming in a 2-0 win in March 2010.
  • Against Sheffield United, Leeds failed to attempt a shot on target in a Championship game for the first time under Marcelo Bielsa - they had last failed to do so in January 2018 against Hull City.
  • Millwall's nine Championship wins this season have all been achieved having had fewer possession than their opponents - Leeds have had more possession in 37 of their 38 league matches this season.
  • Leeds have won eight of their nine Championship matches this season against teams currently in the bottom six of the division - their only failure to win was away at Millwall in September, a 1-1 draw.
  • In three away league appearances at Elland Road against Leeds for Millwall, Steve Morison has scored once and assisted three goals - in 19 home appearances for the Whites between 2013 and 2015, he scored one goal and assisted once.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich38239677482978
2Sheff Utd38228864343074
3Leeds38227963392473
4West Brom381910972482467
5Middlesbrough37151394031958
6Aston Villa381415968541457
7Preston381512115850857
8Derby371511114644256
9Bristol City361510114538755
10Sheff Wed381413114851-355
11Nottm Forest381315105244854
12Hull38149155456-251
13Brentford3713101460501049
14Swansea36138154546-147
15Stoke381017113742-547
16Blackburn381211155260-847
17QPR38128184559-1444
18Birmingham381214125349441
19Wigan38109194157-1639
20Millwall37910184155-1437
21Reading38813174056-1637
22Rotherham38715164061-2136
23Bolton3878232663-3729
24Ipswich38315203062-3224
View full Championship table

Top Stories