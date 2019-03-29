Wigan Athletic v Brentford
Wigan have full-back Danny Fox and winger Anthony Pilkington back in contention for the visit of Brentford in the Championship.
Both missed their 5-2 win over Bolton a fortnight ago because of knee injuries.
Brentford trio Daniel Bentley (shoulder), Rico Henry (foot) and Lewis Macleod (hamstring) are closer to fitness but unlikely to play.
Henrik Dalsgaard, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Said Benrahma returned from international duty unscathed.
Match facts
- Wigan have won seven of their last 10 home league matches against Brentford (W7 D2 L1).
- Brentford have never completed a league double over Wigan - they won 2-0 earlier this season at Griffin Park.
- Wigan have won 85% of their Championship points this season in home games (33/39), the highest ratio in the division.
- Brentford's Neal Maupay and Said Benrahma have created 31 chances for one another in the Championship this season - more than any other duo.
- Including play-offs, Wigan boss Paul Cook has lost 99 games in the Football League as a manager; he's lost more matches this season than in any other campaign (19) and two more than he lost in 2016-17 and 2017-18 combined (17).
- Brentford have failed to score with any of their last 44 shots in the Championship - their tally of 29 efforts at goal against Sheffield United was the joint-most in a game this season by any Championship side.