Wigan Athletic v Brentford

Joe Garner scored the opening goal in Wigan's 5-2 win over Bolton on 16 March

Wigan have full-back Danny Fox and winger Anthony Pilkington back in contention for the visit of Brentford in the Championship.

Both missed their 5-2 win over Bolton a fortnight ago because of knee injuries.

Brentford trio Daniel Bentley (shoulder), Rico Henry (foot) and Lewis Macleod (hamstring) are closer to fitness but unlikely to play.

Henrik Dalsgaard, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Said Benrahma returned from international duty unscathed.

Match facts