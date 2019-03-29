Middlesbrough v Norwich City
Lewis Wing is doubtful with a groin injury for Middlesbrough's home game with Championship leaders Norwich City.
Fellow midfielders Paddy McNair, George Saville and Mo Besic could miss out having played twice for their countries during the international break.
Norwich boss Daniel Farke could name the same starting XI that has secured six straight wins.
Teemu Pukki, Jamal Lewis, Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey and Kenny McLean are fit and available after international duty.
By kick-off City's lead at the top may have been cut to a single point, with second-placed Sheffield United hosting Bristol City at 15:00 GMT.
While the Canaries are chasing a seventh consecutive victory, Tony Pulis' Boro have lost their past three matches and have won just once at home in the Championship in 2019.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have lost their last four games against Norwich in all competitions, failing to score a single goal in any of those games.
- Norwich City are looking to win consecutive away league visits to Middlesbrough for the first time, having won 1-0 there last season.
- On the day of this game, Middlesbrough have spent 235 days in the Championship top six this season - only Leeds (237) have spent more days in the top-six.
- Emiliano Buendía has ended on the winning side in all six Championship matches in which he's found the net for Norwich this season.
- Middlesbrough have lost their past three Championship matches, their worst run of defeats at this level since losing four in a row in March 2013.
- Norwich are guaranteed to end March top of the Championship - the last 10 teams to be top on March 31st have won automatic promotion, with the last team failing to do so Bristol City in 2007-08 (finished fourth).