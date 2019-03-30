League Two
Cambridge15:00Colchester
Venue: The Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United v Colchester United

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City392213469363379
2Bury382011771413071
3MK Dons392091064402469
4Mansfield391715756332366
5Tranmere3818101056421464
6Forest Green3916131057391861
7Exeter3817101151371461
8Carlisle39177155951858
9Colchester39169145748957
10Swindon381412124746154
11Stevenage39159154549-454
12Crewe39158164849-153
13Northampton391216114950-152
14Newport37157154656-1052
15Grimsby39147184048-849
16Oldham371212135448648
17Cheltenham39139174957-848
18Crawley39127204058-1843
19Morecambe39119194462-1842
20Cambridge38119183456-2242
21Port Vale391011183345-1241
22Yeovil3999213656-2036
23Macclesfield38810204064-2434
24Notts County39712203872-3433
