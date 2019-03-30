Motherwell v St Johnstone
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen to updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Motherwell have lost five of their past six Scottish Premiership matches against St Johnstone at Fir Park, with the only exception during this run being a 2-0 victory in February 2018, courtesy of goals from Allan Campbell and Curtis Main.
- Following a 2-1 defeat the last time the two sides met, Saints will be looking to avoid suffering back-to-back top-flight defeats against Well for the first time since January 2013, when the Perth team were then managed by Steve Lomas.
- Motherwell have won four consecutive home league games for the first time since March 2014, under Stuart McCall - the Steelmen last went on a longer such run between August and November 2013 (run of five).
- After a run of six consecutive away league wins, St Johnstone are winless in their past five on the road (D1 L4).
- David Turnbull has been directly involved in 48% of Motherwell's past 25 league goals (12/25 - 8 goals, 4 assists).