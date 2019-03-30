Scottish Premiership
St Mirren15:00Dundee
Venue: Simple Digital Arena

St Mirren v Dundee

Listen to updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website.
  • Both sides have scored in seven of the past eight Scottish Premiership meetings between St Mirren and Dundee, with the only exception being a 1-0 victory for Dundee back in August 2014.
  • The Buddies have lost three of their past four top-flight matches against Dundee on home soil, with the only exception being a 2-1 victory in their last such game in August 2018.
  • Only Dundee (7) have picked up fewer points on home soil in the Premiership this season than St Mirren (10).
  • St Mirren have lost 10 of their past 12 home league games, picking up wins against Hearts and Livingston in that time.
  • Scott Wright has been directly involved in each of Dundee's past four league goals (1 goal, 3 assists).

Saturday 30th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic30224467165170
2Rangers30179466224460
3Aberdeen30157846341252
4Kilmarnock30149739281151
5Hibernian31139947331448
6Hearts30145113535047
7St Johnstone30125133039-941
8Motherwell30124143341-840
9Livingston31108133333038
10Hamilton3073202061-4124
11Dundee3046202462-3818
12St Mirren3045212157-3617
