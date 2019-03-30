St Mirren v Dundee
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen to updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website.
- Both sides have scored in seven of the past eight Scottish Premiership meetings between St Mirren and Dundee, with the only exception being a 1-0 victory for Dundee back in August 2014.
- The Buddies have lost three of their past four top-flight matches against Dundee on home soil, with the only exception being a 2-1 victory in their last such game in August 2018.
- Only Dundee (7) have picked up fewer points on home soil in the Premiership this season than St Mirren (10).
- St Mirren have lost 10 of their past 12 home league games, picking up wins against Hearts and Livingston in that time.
- Scott Wright has been directly involved in each of Dundee's past four league goals (1 goal, 3 assists).