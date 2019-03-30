Scottish Premiership
Hearts15:00Aberdeen
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen

Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Hearts have lost five of their past nine top-flight matches against Aberdeen (W2 D2), failing to score in six of those games - as many defeats as in their previous 29 league games against the Dons (W13 D11 L5).
  • Aberdeen have lost back-to-back visits to Tynecastle Park in the Scottish Premiership - the Dons last lost three consecutive away matches in the division against Hearts back in August 2013 (run of five straight defeats).
  • Hearts have lost four of their past nine home league games (W3 D2) - as many defeats as in their previous 27 such matches in the top flight (W13 D10 L4).
  • Aberdeen have won six of their past seven away league games (D1), conceding just three goals in the process.
  • Hearts have picked up just 0.7 points per game without injured forward Steven Naismith in this season's Premiership (P11 W2 D2 L7); they have won 2.1 per match when he has played this season (P19 W12 D3 L4).

Saturday 30th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic30224467165170
2Rangers30179466224460
3Aberdeen30157846341252
4Kilmarnock30149739281151
5Hibernian31139947331448
6Hearts30145113535047
7St Johnstone30125133039-941
8Motherwell30124143341-840
9Livingston31108133333038
10Hamilton3073202061-4124
11Dundee3046202462-3818
12St Mirren3045212157-3617
