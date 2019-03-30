Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen
- Hearts have lost five of their past nine top-flight matches against Aberdeen (W2 D2), failing to score in six of those games - as many defeats as in their previous 29 league games against the Dons (W13 D11 L5).
- Aberdeen have lost back-to-back visits to Tynecastle Park in the Scottish Premiership - the Dons last lost three consecutive away matches in the division against Hearts back in August 2013 (run of five straight defeats).
- Hearts have lost four of their past nine home league games (W3 D2) - as many defeats as in their previous 27 such matches in the top flight (W13 D10 L4).
- Aberdeen have won six of their past seven away league games (D1), conceding just three goals in the process.
- Hearts have picked up just 0.7 points per game without injured forward Steven Naismith in this season's Premiership (P11 W2 D2 L7); they have won 2.1 per match when he has played this season (P19 W12 D3 L4).