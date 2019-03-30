Kilmarnock v Hamilton Academical
- Kilmarnock are enjoying a 10-game unbeaten run against Hamilton Academical in the top flight (W5 D5) since a 1-0 defeat under Gary Locke in January 2016.
- Accies have lost just one of their past seven visits to Killie in the Scottish Premiership (W3 D3), a 2-0 defeat in March of last year.
- Following a run of five straight home league victories between December and January, Kilmarnock have failed to win any of their past three at Rugby Park (D1 L2), scoring just a single goal in the process.
- Hamilton have failed to score in 16 Premiership games this campaign - more than any other side.
- Including penalties, Hamilton have scored just six goals from set-piece situations in the Scottish Premiership this term - only Dundee (4) have scored fewer.