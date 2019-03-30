Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock15:00Hamilton
Venue: Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v Hamilton Academical

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen to updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Kilmarnock are enjoying a 10-game unbeaten run against Hamilton Academical in the top flight (W5 D5) since a 1-0 defeat under Gary Locke in January 2016.
  • Accies have lost just one of their past seven visits to Killie in the Scottish Premiership (W3 D3), a 2-0 defeat in March of last year.
  • Following a run of five straight home league victories between December and January, Kilmarnock have failed to win any of their past three at Rugby Park (D1 L2), scoring just a single goal in the process.
  • Hamilton have failed to score in 16 Premiership games this campaign - more than any other side.
  • Including penalties, Hamilton have scored just six goals from set-piece situations in the Scottish Premiership this term - only Dundee (4) have scored fewer.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic30224467165170
2Rangers30179466224460
3Aberdeen30157846341252
4Kilmarnock30149739281151
5Hibernian31139947331448
6Hearts30145113535047
7St Johnstone30125133039-941
8Motherwell30124143341-840
9Livingston31108133333038
10Hamilton3073202061-4124
11Dundee3046202462-3818
12St Mirren3045212157-3617
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport