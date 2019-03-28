Premier League
Fulham12:30Man City
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Manchester City

Fulham's Andre Schurrle
Fulham's Andre Schurrle has not played since the beginning of February

TEAM NEWS

Fulham forward Andre Schurrle could feature after suffering a virus that has kept him out for five matches.

Defender Alfie Mawson is nearing a return from a knee injury but will probably play for the reserves first.

Manchester City could welcome back several big names from injury after the international break.

They include Kevin De Bruyne, Vincent Kompany, Benjamin Mendy, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi and Fernandinho, who are all back in training.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: If Scott Parker gets the Fulham job, he'll have come through one heck of an interview.

His first four games as caretaker manager have been against Chelsea, Leicester, Liverpool, and now Manchester City - the last three Premier League champions plus the possible next ones.

In truth, he'd have more chance of swimming successfully against the Thames tide than keeping Fulham up, although hopes for this game may be boosted after coming close to holding Liverpool two weeks ago.

A shot of good fortune is needed, and maybe some travel weariness in the City legs too?

Oh yes, about that. City's three games this season following internationals: 3-0 v Fulham, 5-0 v Burnley, 4-0 at West Ham.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Fulham caretaker manager Scott Parker: "Manchester City are a fantastic team with a manager who will go down as one of the greatest. But we're looking forward to it.

"For all the big positives that have come from the last few matches, the points haven't been there, but it's been fine margins in all of the games."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester City have won the past six league meetings.
  • City have scored 10 goals without reply in their last three matches with Fulham.
  • It's almost a decade since Fulham beat Manchester City - a 3-1 Premier League win at the Etihad in April 2009.
  • Manchester City have scored in all of their last 23 matches against Fulham.

Fulham

  • Fulham have lost seven successive league matches. In 2019, they have lost 11 of their 12 matches in all competitions.
  • They have the worst form of any Premier League team over the last 10 matches, earning just three points.
  • Fulham have conceded 70 league goals this season, more than any other top-flight side. They have conceded at least twice in each of their last 11 league games, which is a Premier League record.
  • They have kept just two clean sheets in the league, the lowest of any Premier League side. Just one of those has come at home.
  • Fulham have lost 25 of their last 26 Premier League matches against the established top six (D1, L25), including all 11 this season.
  • Their goal difference of -41 is the worst in the top four divisions.

Manchester City

  • Manchester City have won their last six league games, scoring 16 and conceding two goals.
  • City have scored 13 goals in their last three games in all competitions.
  • They have the best form of any Premier League team over the last 10 matches, dropping just three points out of a possible 30.
  • Pep Guardiola's side have scored 79 league goals this season, more than any other top-flight side.
  • Raheem Sterling has scored eight goals in his last four starts for club and country.
  • Only three of Sergio Aguero's 18 Premier League goals this season have come away from home.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th March 2019

  • FulhamFulham12:30Man CityManchester City
  • BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion15:00SouthamptonSouthampton
  • BurnleyBurnley15:00WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
  • Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
  • LeicesterLeicester City15:00BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
  • Man UtdManchester United15:00WatfordWatford
  • West HamWest Ham United17:30EvertonEverton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool31237170185276
2Man City30242479215874
3Tottenham30201957322561
4Arsenal30186663392460
5Man Utd30177658401858
6Chelsea30176750331757
7Wolves30128103836244
8Watford30127114244-243
9West Ham31126134146-542
10Leicester31125144043-341
11Everton31117134342140
12Bournemouth31115154356-1338
13Newcastle3198143140-935
14Crystal Palace3096153641-533
15Brighton2996143242-1033
16Southampton3079143450-1630
17Burnley3186173559-2430
18Cardiff3084182757-3028
19Fulham3145222970-4117
20Huddersfield3135231857-3914
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC