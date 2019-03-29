Manchester United v Watford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been rewarded for his impressive caretaker spell in charge with a three-year contract

TEAM NEWS

New Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will assess the players who withdrew from international duty because of injuries.

Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic and Anthony Martial could all be fit, but Romelu Lukaku is expected to remain sidelined by a foot problem.

Watford's former United midfielder Tom Cleverley is out with a calf injury.

Jose Holebas has overcome the problem that forced his substitution during the FA Cup win against Crystal Palace.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: It's the perfect time for Manchester United to appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent manager. The decision has come as no surprise.

Solskjaer talks of it being his dream job. He feels at home. He knows what an honour it is to be at United. That boyish enthusiasm has transformed the place. The belief is back. The joy has returned.

The announcement now, after back-to-back defeats, shows the board has utter faith in him even in dodgy times. It can also fuel inject a late-season turbo drive, starting with Saturday's game.

Watford are great party poopers. But they've never won a league game at Old Trafford and were well beaten at Liverpool and Manchester City in their last two away games.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on his permanent appointment: "I'm just going to be myself, as I've always been.

"Of course I want to be successful, of course I want to lift trophies, but I can't wait to get onto the job, onto the challenge of improving this great bunch of players because it's a squad full of potential.

"To lift the Premier League trophy again is what we expect, what we are used to, what we have done so many times. We can't wait too many years but it won't happen overnight."

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "First of all, congratulations to Ole. In this moment United are one of the teams in better form. They are playing really well.

"But we've also always competed really well against them. Losing the games, but they've always been very close games - 1-0, 2-1. I'm sure we'll have our opportunities if we play as I know we can."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Will Solskjaer keep on winning now his future is sorted out and take three points on Saturday? Yes.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v legendary guitarist Johnny Marr

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won 15 of the past 16 meetings in all competitions, losing the other game 3-1 in the Premier League at Vicarage Road in September 2016.

Watford are winless in all 11 away league visits to Manchester United (D2, L9). However, they did beat United at Old Trafford in a League Cup tie in October 1978.

Watford have lost 16 of their 17 away games in Manchester since beating City 2-1 in April 1987.

Manchester United

Manchester United have earned the most Premier League points since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho. Their tally of 32 is one more than Liverpool over the same period.

United are unbeaten in 12 league matches at Old Trafford since defeat by Tottenham in August (W7, D5). That is also the last time they lost consecutive top-flight games.

The Red Devils haven't lost three successive games in all competitions since September 2016, a run which culminated in a league defeat against Watford.

They have kept just two home clean sheets in the Premier League this season - only Fulham, with one, have a worse record.

Solskjaer's side have won only two of their 11 league fixtures this season against sides currently in the top nine (D4, L5).

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have each scored nine Premier League goals this season, with Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba already in double figures. United haven't had four players score 10 league goals or more in a season since 1995-96 (Scholes, Cole, Giggs, Cantona).

Watford