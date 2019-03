National League promotion hopefuls Wrexham will aim to improve on their run of three defeats from four games when they travel to Ebbsfleet.

Wrexham will monitor the fitness of Mark Carrington, who has been out in recent weeks, while midfielder Luke Summerfield has returned to training.

Ebbsfleet's only absentee is defender Dave Winfield.

The eighth-placed Fleet are otherwise at full-strength thanks to Andy Drury's return from suspension.