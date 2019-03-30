Solihull Moors v Dover Athletic
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|38
|22
|10
|6
|63
|28
|35
|76
|2
|Solihull Moors
|40
|22
|8
|10
|64
|38
|26
|74
|3
|Salford
|40
|21
|10
|9
|65
|38
|27
|73
|4
|Wrexham
|40
|21
|9
|10
|47
|30
|17
|72
|5
|Fylde
|38
|18
|13
|7
|63
|34
|29
|67
|6
|Harrogate
|40
|19
|10
|11
|71
|49
|22
|67
|7
|Eastleigh
|38
|19
|7
|12
|49
|46
|3
|64
|8
|Ebbsfleet
|40
|17
|11
|12
|55
|37
|18
|62
|9
|Gateshead
|39
|18
|8
|13
|50
|39
|11
|62
|10
|Sutton United
|40
|16
|12
|12
|48
|49
|-1
|60
|11
|Barrow
|40
|15
|11
|14
|45
|45
|0
|56
|12
|Hartlepool
|40
|13
|13
|14
|48
|53
|-5
|52
|13
|Halifax
|40
|11
|18
|11
|35
|35
|0
|51
|14
|Bromley
|39
|14
|9
|16
|55
|58
|-3
|51
|15
|Chesterfield
|40
|11
|16
|13
|46
|47
|-1
|49
|16
|Barnet
|38
|13
|10
|15
|36
|44
|-8
|49
|17
|Dag & Red
|39
|13
|8
|18
|45
|50
|-5
|47
|18
|Maidenhead United
|40
|14
|5
|21
|41
|63
|-22
|47
|19
|Dover
|40
|12
|10
|18
|48
|60
|-12
|46
|20
|Boreham Wood
|40
|10
|15
|15
|42
|53
|-11
|45
|21
|Havant & Waterlooville
|40
|9
|11
|20
|54
|70
|-16
|38
|22
|Aldershot
|40
|9
|8
|23
|31
|63
|-32
|35
|23
|Maidstone United
|39
|8
|5
|26
|30
|67
|-37
|29
|24
|Braintree
|40
|7
|7
|26
|39
|74
|-35
|28