Montrose v Stranraer
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|30
|19
|7
|4
|57
|29
|28
|64
|2
|Raith Rovers
|30
|14
|9
|7
|64
|39
|25
|51
|3
|Forfar
|30
|15
|5
|10
|44
|42
|2
|50
|4
|East Fife
|30
|13
|5
|12
|45
|45
|0
|44
|5
|Montrose
|29
|11
|5
|13
|38
|45
|-7
|38
|6
|Airdrieonians
|29
|11
|4
|14
|37
|37
|0
|37
|7
|Dumbarton
|29
|9
|7
|13
|48
|52
|-4
|34
|8
|Brechin
|29
|9
|7
|13
|37
|45
|-8
|34
|9
|Stranraer
|30
|8
|9
|13
|34
|45
|-11
|33
|10
|Stenhousemuir
|30
|8
|4
|18
|29
|54
|-25
|28