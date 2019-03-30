Scottish League One
Forfar15:00Arbroath
Venue: Station Park, Scotland

Forfar Athletic v Arbroath

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Travis
  • 3Eckersley
  • 7Bain
  • 6Irvine
  • 8Spencer
  • 11Moore
  • 9Hilson
  • 10Baird

Substitutes

  • 12Easton
  • 14Reilly
  • 15MacKintosh
  • 16Malone
  • 17Coupe
  • 18Aitken
  • 21Hoban

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7McKenna
  • 6Whatley
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 8Wallace
  • 9Doris

Substitutes

  • 12Spence
  • 14Kader
  • 15McCord
  • 16Donnelly
  • 17Gold
  • 18Denholm
  • 21Hill
Referee:
Alan Newlands

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath30197457292864
2Raith Rovers30149764392551
3Forfar30155104442250
4East Fife30135124545044
5Montrose29115133845-738
6Airdrieonians29114143737037
7Dumbarton2997134852-434
8Brechin2997133745-834
9Stranraer3089133445-1133
10Stenhousemuir3084182954-2528
