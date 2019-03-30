Scottish League One
East Fife15:00Raith Rovers
Venue: Locality Hub Bayview Stadium

East Fife v Raith Rovers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath30197457292864
2Raith Rovers30149764392551
3Forfar30155104442250
4East Fife30135124545044
5Montrose29115133845-738
6Airdrieonians29114143737037
7Dumbarton2997134852-434
8Brechin2997133745-834
9Stranraer3089133445-1133
10Stenhousemuir3084182954-2528
