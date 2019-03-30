Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Ryan Thomson.
Dumbarton v Stenhousemuir
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Adam
- 12Ferguson
- 23Thomson
- 55Barr
- 2Ballantyne
- 15Paton
- 8Hutton
- 10Forbes
- 11Barr
- 9Gallagher
- 20Thomas
Substitutes
- 4McLean
- 7Melingui
- 14Russell
- 16Armour
- 21Tshibangu
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 4Neill
- 5Marsh
- 19Munro
- 2Reid
- 6Ferry
- 20Dingwall
- 22McBrearty
- 3Donaldson
- 9McGuigan
- 24Hurst
Substitutes
- 7Gibbons
- 10Duthie
- 14Ross
- 15Halleran
- 16Dickson
- 17McMinn
- 21Watters
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir).
Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by Michael Paton (Dumbarton).
Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Craig Barr.
Attempt blocked. Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).
Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Ryan Thomson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Paton (Dumbarton).
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Attempt missed. Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.