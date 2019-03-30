Scottish League One
Dumbarton0Stenhousemuir1

Dumbarton v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Adam
  • 12Ferguson
  • 23Thomson
  • 55Barr
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 15Paton
  • 8Hutton
  • 10Forbes
  • 11Barr
  • 9Gallagher
  • 20Thomas

Substitutes

  • 4McLean
  • 7Melingui
  • 14Russell
  • 16Armour
  • 21Tshibangu

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 4Neill
  • 5Marsh
  • 19Munro
  • 2Reid
  • 6Ferry
  • 20Dingwall
  • 22McBrearty
  • 3Donaldson
  • 9McGuigan
  • 24Hurst

Substitutes

  • 7Gibbons
  • 10Duthie
  • 14Ross
  • 15Halleran
  • 16Dickson
  • 17McMinn
  • 21Watters
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Ryan Thomson.

Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir).

Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir).

Foul by Michael Paton (Dumbarton).

Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Craig Barr.

Attempt blocked. Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).

Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.

Ryan Thomson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Paton (Dumbarton).

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Attempt missed. Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath31207458292967
2Raith Rovers311410764392552
3Forfar31155114443150
4East Fife31136124545045
5Montrose30125133945-641
6Airdrieonians30115143737038
7Brechin3098133745-835
8Dumbarton3097144853-534
9Stranraer3189143446-1233
10Stenhousemuir3194183054-2431
