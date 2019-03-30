Peterhead v Cowdenbeath
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Peterhead
|30
|21
|4
|5
|54
|22
|32
|67
|2
|Edinburgh City
|30
|19
|5
|6
|51
|21
|30
|62
|3
|Clyde
|30
|19
|4
|7
|48
|29
|19
|61
|4
|Annan Athletic
|30
|15
|5
|10
|53
|35
|18
|50
|5
|Stirling
|30
|12
|4
|14
|39
|40
|-1
|40
|6
|Elgin
|30
|12
|3
|15
|46
|59
|-13
|39
|7
|Queen's Park
|30
|9
|9
|12
|37
|39
|-2
|36
|8
|Cowdenbeath
|30
|8
|7
|15
|34
|38
|-4
|31
|9
|Albion
|30
|5
|5
|20
|25
|61
|-36
|20
|10
|Berwick
|30
|5
|4
|21
|27
|70
|-43
|19