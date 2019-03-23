2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Egypt held by Niger in Niamey

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt will, for the first time, feature 24 teams rather than 16 and will kick off on 21 June.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosts, Egypt, were held to a 1-1 draw away to Niger, in the final qualifier of Group J on Saturday.

Egypt had already qualified for the finals and faced a Niger team who had already been eliminated.

Egypt replaced Cameroon as 2019 hosts in January.

Pharaohs coach Javier Aguirre fielded an experimental Egypt side in Niamey with many top stars missing, including Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

After a goalless first half, the visitors took the lead as substitute Mahmoud Trezeguet struck just after the break to put Egypt ahead.

Niger missed a penalty eight minutes later, but they did get their equaliser thanks to Amadou Moutari in the 82nd minute.

Tunisia - who beat eSwatini 4-0 on Friday night - finished top of Group J on 15 points with Egypt second, two points adrift.

Earlier on Saturday, Burundi secured their first ever Nations Cup qualification with a 1-1 draw against Gabon who are eliminated.

Also on Saturday, Cameroon were 3-0 winners over Comoros in Yaounde, to keep the defence of their Africa Cup of Nations crown alive.

On Friday, Angola sealed their place at the finals in Egypt with a 1-0 win away to Botswana in their final match of Group I.