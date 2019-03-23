Netherlands v Germany

Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk has scored four goals in his past six international games

The Netherlands are not favourites to win their opening Euro 2020 Group C qualifier against Germany in Rotterdam on Sunday, says Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutch failed to reach Euro 2016, but have lost just two of 11 games since Ronald Koeman took over as boss.

In November, Van Dijk scored a last-minute equaliser to take the Netherlands into to the Nations League finals and relegate Germany to Group B.

"We must worry about ourselves and not Germany," said skipper Van Dijk.

Such has been the Netherlands' struggles, they have failed to reach the past two major tournaments, including the 2018 World Cup.

But players such as Liverpool defender Van Dijk, with four goals in in his past six internationals, and former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay have stepped up to play a leading role for the side.

Germany have won just one of their past seven competitive games and were booed off after Wednesday's 1-1 friendly draw against Serbia in Wolfsburg.

"The Germans still have fantastic players, even if they might be talking over here about a crisis," said Van Dijk. "We also had a spell like that where things did not go for us.

"That was not a good phase. But I don't think we are favourites."

Germany midfielder Marco Reus said: "If we have the right mindset and work together as a team, then we have every chance of getting a result there.

"We need to be quick on the counter, stay compact in defence and we have to want it.

"If we do that on the night, then it's difficult for anyone against us and I'm confident that we will win the game."