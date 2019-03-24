Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Kilmarnock, Scotland, Celtic, rugby

Fulham are eyeing a double move for Rangers loan winger Ryan Kent and Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke. (Scottish Sun)

Skipper Andy Robertson has told critics to lay off the Scotland players who pulled out of the squad ahead of the embarrassing 3-0 defeat in Kazakhstan. (Sunday Mail)

Scotland coach James McFadden fears Alex McLeish won't win over his critics even if the national team beat San Marino 10-0 on Sunday. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig is an injury doubt for next weekend's Old Firm derby after limping out of Sweden's 2-1 win over Romania on Saturday. And there's mystery over Dedryck Boyata after he pulled out of the Belgium squad due to personal reasons. (Sunday Mail)

Former Rangers loan striker Umar Sadiq has hit out at Steven Gerrard and claims the Ibrox club still owe him a month's wages. (Sunday Post)

The Scottish FA's £5million deal to buy Hampden still hasn't been signed off due to issues with Glasgow city council. (Sunday Post)

Scott McTominay has issued an open apology to Scotland fans and stand-in skipper Callum McGregor for racing straight to the dressing room after the loss in Kazakhstan. The Manchester United midfielder insists it was due to a stomach bug. (Scottish Mail on Sunday, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

The Scottish Rugby Union are set to take a step into the unknown by buying a stake in a club in American professional rugby club Old Glory DC, based in Washingon. (Scotland on Sunday)