Match ends, Georgia 0, Switzerland 2.
Georgia v Switzerland
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Georgia
- 1Loria
- 2Kakabadze
- 3KhotcholavaBooked at 76mins
- 4Kashia
- 16TabidzeSubstituted forKvirkveliaat 62'minutes
- 21GviliaBooked at 90mins
- 6KvekveskiriBooked at 70mins
- 7Kankava
- 8Qazaishvili
- 11KvilitaiaSubstituted forLobzhanidzeat 73'minutes
- 10AnanidzeSubstituted forKacharavaat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Kvirkvelia
- 9Kiteishvili
- 12Kvaskhvadze
- 13Kacharava
- 14Arveladze
- 15Parunashvili
- 17Kharabadze
- 18Tchanturishvili
- 19Lobzhanidze
- 20Jigauri
- 22Navalovski
- 23Makaridze
Switzerland
- 1Sommer
- 2Lichtsteiner
- 22Schär
- 5Akanji
- 13Rodríguez
- 17Zakaria
- 10XhakaBooked at 89mins
- 8FreulerSubstituted forSowat 89'minutes
- 7EmboloSubstituted forSteffenat 84'minutes
- 19GavranovicSubstituted forAjetiat 61'minutes
- 14Zuber
Substitutes
- 3Benito
- 4Elvedi
- 6Lang
- 9Ajeti
- 11Steffen
- 12Mvogo
- 15Sow
- 16Fassnacht
- 20Klose
- 21Omlin
- 23Mbabu
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Georgia 0, Switzerland 2.
Attempt missed. Jaba Kankava (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Valeriane Gvilia.
Attempt blocked. Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Steven Zuber (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Denis Zakaria.
Attempt missed. Renato Steffen (Switzerland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Booking
Valeriane Gvilia (Georgia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Steven Zuber (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Valeriane Gvilia (Georgia).
Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Djibril Sow.
Attempt blocked. Steven Zuber (Switzerland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Valeriane Gvilia (Georgia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Djibril Sow replaces Remo Freuler.
Booking
Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Granit Xhaka (Switzerland).
Jaba Kankava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Solomon Kvirkvelia.
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Solomon Kvirkvelia.
Manuel Akanji (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nika Kacharava (Georgia).
Renato Steffen (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Saba Lobzhanidze (Georgia).
Attempt missed. Valeriane Gvilia (Georgia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jaba Kankava with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Renato Steffen replaces Breel Embolo.
Substitution
Substitution, Georgia. Nika Kacharava replaces Jano Ananidze.
Goal!
Goal! Georgia 0, Switzerland 2. Denis Zakaria (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Albian Ajeti (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabian Schär with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Albian Ajeti (Switzerland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Zuber.
Offside, Georgia. Guram Kashia tries a through ball, but Valeri Qazaishvili is caught offside.
Foul by Albian Ajeti (Switzerland).
Jaba Kankava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Davit Khotcholava (Georgia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Breel Embolo (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Davit Khotcholava (Georgia).
Substitution
Substitution, Georgia. Saba Lobzhanidze replaces Giorgi Kvilitaia.
Attempt missed. Valeriane Gvilia (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jano Ananidze.
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Guram Kashia (Georgia).
Booking
Nika Kvekveskiri (Georgia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Albian Ajeti (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.