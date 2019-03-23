European Championship Qualifying - Group D
Georgia0Switzerland2

Georgia v Switzerland

Line-ups

Georgia

  • 1Loria
  • 2Kakabadze
  • 3KhotcholavaBooked at 76mins
  • 4Kashia
  • 16TabidzeSubstituted forKvirkveliaat 62'minutes
  • 21GviliaBooked at 90mins
  • 6KvekveskiriBooked at 70mins
  • 7Kankava
  • 8Qazaishvili
  • 11KvilitaiaSubstituted forLobzhanidzeat 73'minutes
  • 10AnanidzeSubstituted forKacharavaat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Kvirkvelia
  • 9Kiteishvili
  • 12Kvaskhvadze
  • 13Kacharava
  • 14Arveladze
  • 15Parunashvili
  • 17Kharabadze
  • 18Tchanturishvili
  • 19Lobzhanidze
  • 20Jigauri
  • 22Navalovski
  • 23Makaridze

Switzerland

  • 1Sommer
  • 2Lichtsteiner
  • 22Schär
  • 5Akanji
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 17Zakaria
  • 10XhakaBooked at 89mins
  • 8FreulerSubstituted forSowat 89'minutes
  • 7EmboloSubstituted forSteffenat 84'minutes
  • 19GavranovicSubstituted forAjetiat 61'minutes
  • 14Zuber

Substitutes

  • 3Benito
  • 4Elvedi
  • 6Lang
  • 9Ajeti
  • 11Steffen
  • 12Mvogo
  • 15Sow
  • 16Fassnacht
  • 20Klose
  • 21Omlin
  • 23Mbabu
Referee:
Craig Pawson

Match Stats

Home TeamGeorgiaAway TeamSwitzerland
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home6
Away25
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home15
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Georgia 0, Switzerland 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Georgia 0, Switzerland 2.

Attempt missed. Jaba Kankava (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Valeriane Gvilia.

Attempt blocked. Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Steven Zuber (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Denis Zakaria.

Attempt missed. Renato Steffen (Switzerland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Booking

Valeriane Gvilia (Georgia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Steven Zuber (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Valeriane Gvilia (Georgia).

Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Djibril Sow.

Attempt blocked. Steven Zuber (Switzerland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Valeriane Gvilia (Georgia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Switzerland. Djibril Sow replaces Remo Freuler.

Booking

Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Granit Xhaka (Switzerland).

Jaba Kankava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Solomon Kvirkvelia.

Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Solomon Kvirkvelia.

Manuel Akanji (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nika Kacharava (Georgia).

Renato Steffen (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Saba Lobzhanidze (Georgia).

Attempt missed. Valeriane Gvilia (Georgia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jaba Kankava with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Switzerland. Renato Steffen replaces Breel Embolo.

Substitution

Substitution, Georgia. Nika Kacharava replaces Jano Ananidze.

Goal!

Goal! Georgia 0, Switzerland 2. Denis Zakaria (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Albian Ajeti (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabian Schär with a through ball.

Attempt saved. Albian Ajeti (Switzerland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Zuber.

Offside, Georgia. Guram Kashia tries a through ball, but Valeri Qazaishvili is caught offside.

Foul by Albian Ajeti (Switzerland).

Jaba Kankava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Davit Khotcholava (Georgia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Breel Embolo (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Davit Khotcholava (Georgia).

Substitution

Substitution, Georgia. Saba Lobzhanidze replaces Giorgi Kvilitaia.

Attempt missed. Valeriane Gvilia (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jano Ananidze.

Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Guram Kashia (Georgia).

Booking

Nika Kvekveskiri (Georgia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Albian Ajeti (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11005053
2Montenegro10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Kosovo00000000
5Czech Rep100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg11002113
2Portugal10100001
3Ukraine10100001
4Serbia00000000
5Lithuania100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004043
2Northern Ireland11002023
3Germany00000000
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus100104-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2Gibraltar10100001
3R. of Ireland10100001
4Denmark00000000
5Georgia100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia11002023
2Croatia11002113
3Wales00000000
4Azerbaijan100112-10
5Hungary100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands10100001
2Malta10100001
3Romania10100001
4Sweden10100001
5Norway00000000
6Spain00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia11003123
2Poland11001013
3Slovenia10101101
4Israel10101101
5Austria100101-10
6Latvia100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11004133
2Iceland11002023
3Turkey11002023
4Albania100102-20
5Andorra100102-20
6Moldova100114-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cyprus11005053
2Kazakhstan11003033
3Belgium11003123
4Russia100113-20
5Scotland100103-30
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Bos-Herze00000000
3Finland00000000
4Greece00000000
5Italy00000000
6Liechtenstein00000000
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories