European Championship Qualifying - Group J
Liechtenstein19:45Greece
Venue: Rheinpark Stadion

Liechtenstein v Greece

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11005053
2Montenegro10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Kosovo00000000
5Czech Rep100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg11002113
2Portugal10100001
3Ukraine10100001
4Serbia00000000
5Lithuania100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004043
2Northern Ireland11002023
3Germany00000000
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus100104-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2Denmark00000000
3Gibraltar00000000
4R. of Ireland00000000
5Georgia100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia11002023
2Croatia11002113
3Wales00000000
4Azerbaijan100112-10
5Hungary100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Malta00000000
3Norway00000000
4Romania00000000
5Spain00000000
6Sweden00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia11003123
2Poland11001013
3Slovenia10101101
4Israel10101101
5Austria100101-10
6Latvia100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11004133
2Iceland11002023
3Turkey11002023
4Albania100102-20
5Andorra100102-20
6Moldova100114-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cyprus11005053
2Kazakhstan11003033
3Belgium11003123
4Russia100113-20
5Scotland100103-30
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Bos-Herze00000000
3Finland00000000
4Greece00000000
5Italy00000000
6Liechtenstein00000000
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories